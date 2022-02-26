The Green Valley Beekeeping Association will host a new and beginning beekeeping class at the Daviess County Extension Office at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. All beekeepers are welcome regardless of your beekeeping level. There is a $5 registration at the door.
