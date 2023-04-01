Starting today, the Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide.
Up to now, cash payments have only been accepted at judicial centers/courthouses, and a credit or debit card is needed to pay online. The ePay expansion was piloted in Calloway, Fayette, Fleming and Nelson counties.
Meanwhile, the AOC is partnering with the Division of Probation & Parole so that those on supervision can pay cash at kiosks in P&P offices. These kiosks are in 26 P&P offices in 23 counties. The counties are Boone, Boyd, Boyle, Campbell, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Henderson, Jefferson (four offices), Laurel, Madison, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, Pulaski, Rowan, Taylor, Warren and Woodford.
