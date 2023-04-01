Starting today, the Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding ePay, the Judicial Branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide.

Get a simple guide on paying cash via ePay at kycourts.gov/Documents/ePayCashGuide.pdf. Courts will accept full and partial cash payments. To view the list of retailers and register to use the service, visit cashpaytoday.com.

