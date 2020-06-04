Kentucky saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as the deaths of an apparently healthy 48-year-old man and a 9-month-old child.
But Gov. Andy Beshear and state public health commissioner Dr. Steve Stack said they do not believe the state is seeing a spike in cases.
Beshear announced there were 265 new COVID-19 cases in the state as of Wednesday. In all, 10,410 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 218 of those listed as “probable” cases, and the rest considered confirmed cases.
While there has been an increase, “I do not think 265 (cases) is a cause for alarm,” Beshear told reporters. The state’s hospitals have sufficient numbers of intensive care beds and ventilators to handle new patients, he said. Meanwhile, the rate of transmission of the virus is 0.96. A transmission rate of 1.0 means each person with the novel coronavirus infects one other person.
“Any number less than 1 means the (rate of infection) is decreasing,” Stack said.
“Right now, the data does not show we are on an uptick,” he said. “At worst, we are at a plateau.
According to the Green River District Health Department, the region had six new cases as of Wednesday, including four in Daviess County and one each in Ohio and Henderson counties. The Muhlenberg County Health Department had no new cases as of Wednesday.
The eight new deaths statewide included a 9-month-old who tested positive for COVID-19. While officials do not know the exact cause of death, the state is listing the cause of death as coronavirus based on its methodology, Stack said.
The 48 year-old man who died from the virus “did not have any preexisting conditions that we are aware of,” Stack said. People should continue to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks and not gathering for parties, Stack said.
If people do gather in groups for parties, “we will have a resurgence,” he said.
With people demonstrating in Louisville and other parts of the state against police brutality and racism targeting African-Americans, Beshear said demonstrators should take precautions against spreading the virus as well. The nationwide protests were prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, after a police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes, and by the recent fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman, by police in her home in Louisville.
“I’ve encouraged people to wear masks, and I have seen significant numbers” using masks, Beshear said. “Social distancing is a little bit harder.
“You don’t want an act of positive change to hurt somebody at home,” he said.
When asked if he was concerned the protests would cause people to focus less on COVID-19, Beshear said, “The public is (focused) on really important issues that need to be addressed,” adding, “I believe Kentuckians can do both.”
“I think there are ways to address both,” Beshear said. Later, he added, “There is inequality in our justice system and health care system … in every area of our society” against African-Americans.
“What I tell my children (about the protests) is people are demanding we fix it,” he said.
J. Michael Brown, secretary for Beshear’s executive cabinet, said the Kentucky State Police have gathered shell casings and bullet fragments in their investigation into the shooting death of David McAtee, a Louisville man who was fatally shot outside his business in gunfire by members of the Louisville Metro Police Department and Kentucky National Guard.
The incident happened shortly after midnight Monday, when officers responded to the area to a report of several people out beyond a curfew that had been imposed.. A video purportedly shows McAtee firing a gun in the incident, but what transpired is still under investigation.
Brown said it has been reported the officers and guardsmen returned fire. Several officers and guardsmen who did not shoot have been interviewed, and officials are looking for more surveillance footage and are awaiting test results on the bullet fragments and gunshot residue, Brown said.
“We need to be transparent” with the investigation, Beshear said. “We are going to get to the truth, and I trust the people of Kentucky with the truth.”
