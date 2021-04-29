When you watch Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments” in one of its many reruns on television, look for a former Owensboroan among the Hebrews.
Zeev Bufman was a 24-year-old Israeli exchange student at Los Angeles City College in 1954 when he heard that DeMille planned to remake his 1923 silent epic, “The Ten Commandments.”
Bufman was studying drama, had appeared in small parts in several movies and was determined to land a role in this film about the greatest story in Hebrew history.
DeMille, one of Hollywood’s leading directors, was telling people this would be his masterpiece.
“Being from Israel, I really wanted to be in that film,” Zev Buffman, as he later spelled his name, told me in 2004.
Buffman, who died a year ago at 89, was president of the RiverPark Center from 2003 to 2011.
“I saw the casting director at Paramount,” he said. “He said, ‘We can find you a few days’ work at $150 a day.’ ”
That’s the equivalent of about $1,000 today.
Buffman said, “The heart of the movie was a gigantic soundstage at Paramount.”
He began work the first day of filming, in the first scene filmed.
He was Aram, a Hebrew slave, working by Charlton Heston’s Moses, digging mud and making bricks.
“We got there at 5:30 in the morning,” Buffman said. “The stars went to makeup. The rest of us got makeup sprayed on us from a hose to darken our skin. It was cold and pretty miserable.”
There were 12,000 people on the set — “The largest I’ve ever seen,” Buffman said.
“The noise level was enormous,” he said. “DeMille sat in a bucket seat by the camera. It could be raised high above the set and lowered to the ground. The cameras were behind us. And Vincent Price and Debra Paget were to walk up behind us.”
At the end of the day, DeMille complained that Buffman had blue eyes and didn’t look like an ancient Israelite.
The next day, Buffman appeared in the debauchery scene around the Golden Calf with Edward G. Robinson.
He’s listed in the movie’s credits simply as “Hebrew at the Golden Calf.”
Then he filmed the closing of the Red Sea after Moses had led the Israelites across the bottom of the sea between the parted waters.
“We were hanging off cliffs as the water came crashing down,” Buffman said. “There were little hand-holds to hang onto.”
He was placed below Robinson to help protect the star during the scene.
“They were shooting with nine cameras,” Buffman said. “The water came in harder than it did during rehearsal.”
Robinson’s handhold broke loose, and he fell into the water.
“He couldn’t swim, and he was scared to death,” said Buffman, who said he grabbed the star’s feet to keep him from floating away while another actor grabbed his head.
DeMille complained that Buffman had jinxed the scene.
And he again charged that Buffman’s eyes were blue.
Buffman, who had studied Aramaic and Hebrew, told the great director that his blue eyes could tell that the inscriptions on the set were modern Hebrew, not Aramaic.
Surprised, DeMille, who strove for accuracy, hired him for the next 9 1/2 weeks to work on language, customs and traditions in the film — at $150 a day, Buffman said.
“Those 9 1/2 weeks were a joy,” he said.
