Barbara Grooms began volunteering with the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association about 20 years ago. However, her passion for helping those with Down syndrome has been with her for a lifetime.

Sitting at a local coffeehouse, Groom displays a photo on her phone.

“That is my big brother,” she said.

Grooms said her oldest brother, Jess “Bubba” Lee, who died in December 2021 at age 62, was born with Down syndrome.

“I have been involved with people with Down syndrome for more than 50 years,” she said.

With a degree in business administration, Grooms said she utilizes her education for GRADSA to help it further its mission of spreading awareness of Down syndrome throughout the Owensboro and Daviess County community.

Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA executive director, said Grooms has proven herself to be a dedicated volunteer for the nonprofit.

“Her heart is in it,” Thrash said. “She is very dependable and is someone that everyone can get along with, and she is always willing to help.”

Grooms said she has been working as a volunteer office manager, of sorts, to help get a new program up and running that will offer day training for those with Down syndrome.

“They have just been approved for Medicare, like a day training facility,” Grooms said, “and Tiffany Thrash asked me to get all the files ready and the Medicare paperwork, and just get it up and running.”

Grooms said her first involvement with GRADSA was initiated through its annual Buddy Walk in downtown Owensboro. Now held at Smother’s Park, the event is GRADSA’s biggest fundraiser and one of the largest nonprofit gatherings in Owensboro each year.

“I would sneak into the Buddy Walks, and we would kind of be in the back,” she said of having first attended the event with her brother. “When Tiffany took over about six years ago, I really started getting involved.”

Grooms, who became her brother’s guardian after the death of their mother about six years ago, said Lee was soon taking a more active part in the Buddy Walk event.

“I made him a webpage, he had a Buddy Walk team, he has been on the billboard,” she said. “We raised funds, and he had sponsors, so it just grew.”

After Lee’s death and having just completed college, Grooms was left with a lot of time on her hands, which she decided to put back into GRADSA as a volunteer.

“After he passed away I thought, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ ” she said. “Tiffany called me with this opportunity, and I jumped on it, because I have to stay busy, and it takes a village to bring awareness to people with disabilities.”

Grooms said her best advice for anyone considering volunteering in their community is to jump in and give it a try before making a final decision.

“Say, ‘Can I volunteer for an hour or two?’ And then you make up your mind,” she said. “But don’t actually make up your mind until you actually step into their shoes.”

Grooms said she enjoys doing her volunteer work behind the scenes, away from the spotlight and recognition. While she may a small cog in the wheel, so to speak, that doesn’t bother her.

“You would look at what I am doing now for them and might not think I am making a difference, but I am making a difference,” she said. “I am helping Tiffany so she can help others.”