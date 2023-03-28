From a young age, Matt Henry was enamored with technology.
He received his first computer from a family friend at the age of 12, a memory he still cherishes to this day.
So when he was honored with the 2023 Kentucky Society for Technology in Education (KySTE) Impact Technical Award, it was an accolade well-deserved.
Henry, a level III computer technician at Owensboro Public Schools, received the award on March 17 at the KySTE Spring Conference in Louisville, which recognizes a technician or technical support team that demonstrates outstanding achievement and leadership in supporting technology to improve education.
“I love problem-solving; I like the planning aspect and making things work,” he said. “It’s pretty cool when the computer does exactly what you want it to do.”
In his position at OPS, he likes the varied tasks he works on.
“I feel like there are a lot of jobs where you do the same thing over and over, and that’s fine,” he said. “For me, I want something where I might be exporting and analyzing our inventory today, and tomorrow, I might be working on our phone synchronization so it might handle groups differently.”
Working on technology for a school district makes Henry feel like he’s impacting students and staff in a way he wouldn’t be able to otherwise.
“I have, from the very beginning, been working to streamline, automate and make things more efficient from every aspect, from hiring a new employee or on-boarding a new student,” Henry said. “The goal has always been to reduce downtime and headaches, and ultimately give more education time in the class for the student.”
The district is using RapidIdentity with Identity Automation out of Houston, a partnership that Henry said began last year.
“We rolled out a centralized source of data so that now both student and staff data come back to the same system and that disseminates from there, whether it’s an Active Directory or to Google,” he said.
Henry said the process looks like magic, but there’s more happening behind the screen.
“If a kid walks in and enrolls, my goal is within 60 minutes, at most, for them to be able to sign into a Chromebook and immediately begin lessons in an application,” he said. “In the past, it would take days but now everything is much more automated.”
Henry graduated from Murray State University with a degree in telecommunications system management with a focus on security.
“I’m very aware of the potential for attacks from phishing or breeches that can occur in any company, much less a school district,” he said. “What I worked towards was to make everything much more secure for students and staff.”
When Gov. Andy Beshear announced NTI learning implementation during COVID in 2020, Henry said he was at the same KySTE conference.
“We came back to the hotel room and my boss, Chris Bozarth, comes in and says we have a problem we need to figure out,” Henry said. “We worked from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. putting together the technology on the back end to make it work.”
Henry, who has worked for the district since 2011, is the 14th recipient of the award, and the third from OPS. It came as a total surprise to him.
“My team just wanted to surprise me and they did a very good job of it,” he said. “Every year they pick somebody and you don’t expect it to be you.”
The award ceremony consisted of recognizing the accomplishments of the winner.
“They started naming off things that sounded like me, but then there was one that didn’t so I thought I was ‘safe,’ ” he said. “Then they said my name so I went up there and gave a short speech.”
Henry said he is honored to receive the award, but is still surprised.
“I’m normally a ‘behind the scenes’ person,” he said. “I can be social, a lot of people might know who I am. But when I’m pushing buttons and pulling levers, no one knows that it’s happening. They just know things are magically working or being fixed when they aren’t.”
The OPS board recognized Henry at the March 23 meeting with an award presentation by Superintendent Matthew Constant.
“Matt is never satisfied with the bare minimum and seeks excellence in every project he is involved with,” Constant said. “For many years, his work has been quietly influencing other districts and contributing to significant shifts in the educational technology ecosystem.”
