There’s little secret to the fact that I recently celebrated my 90th birthday. In fact, if truth be known, I seriously mishandled my prior announcements and following notations of that later substantive time in my life.
While I never expected to stack up that many years starting in 1931, having actually done it was not exactly historical.
Now I’m more than a month into being a bonafide oldster, and the benefits are not something you’d want to spend a lot of time bragging about.
I remember reaching the age of 86 and later learning on television that I’m no longer qualified to purchase life insurance. That, according to a couple of commercials, is for those between 50 and 85.
And the only way you can have a policy like that cancelled out is to stop paying your premium. Shoot, that can also disconnect the connection between you and your car, home, apartment, beach condo and in the event you like to fly high, your airplane.
But let’s get back to how being 90 can wiggle your swagger.
Ninety is an age that can make more changes in a person’s life than I’ve anticipated. Maybe, perhaps, some of the alterations took place a little before 90, but I’m blaming that birthday when I first felt I was older than Adam and Eve’s first child.
Back when I was 89 people would say something like, “well, you don’t look that old.”
Now when I say I’m 90, they suggest, “By golly you don’t have much longer to go, do you?”
Another former friend wanted to know what I was going to say when I got to Heaven’s gate and Saint Peter wants to know if I had anything to confess.
“Are you just going to tell him you can’t remember?” he asked.
Not everything that pertains to declining bodily functions occur after reaching 90, but many of them, including balance, do. And believe me, faulty balance can lead to a lot of bodies crashing with surfaces intended mostly for walking.
And that can turn out to be like throwing a bag of pretzels under a steamroller.
The big nine-zero also can lead to some uncomfortable moments between one Gary’s Drive-In coffee table member — myself — and another member by the name of Bill Johnson.
Mr. Johnson is only a very few months behind me in the 90-year-old classification. Yet when I ask him when his next birthday will be, he insists on saying Sept. 25, 2035.
If that’s true — according to him — that would have made him somewhere around 20 years old in the first grade. We started 1st grade together, and I thought he was only 19.
I get that nonsense along with being called old man.
But that’s okay, too. They’re still friends and a lot of fun to be around. If you can bull manure fun.
