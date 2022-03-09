Some of my younger friends have taken to saying “Okay, Boomer.” It is said good-naturedly, with just a tinge of an edge to it. I don’t really know what it means, but I don’t like it, because it is a put-down in a way.
That’s bad enough, knowing I should be offended but not knowing why, but now I know it isn’t even an accurate put-down, because it turns out I am not a baby boomer.
I am Generation Jones.
So are many of you.
I know.
I have never heard of it, either.
To be clear, I was born smack-dab in the middle of the Baby Boom generation, a real mid-century treasure I was, so technically I belong to this group. But, because the generation spans 18 years, from 1946 to 1964, I am more accurately placed in a sub-set, the latter half of the Baby Boom generation.
This subset is referred to as Generation Jones.
It sounds weird, but it feels right.
Sometimes the Gen Jones group is referred to as the “Lost Generation.” I rather like that, not because it is good to be lost and unseen, but it has a nice romantic and tragic feel to it. And really, it seems to fit in some ways, too.
Here is an example.
The early baby boomers were born into a period of great prosperity, what with all the pent-up demand after World War II, and fathers earning college degrees on the G.I. bill, living in their little bungalows purchased with low-interest V.A. loans. Those little Levittown houses needed appliances — appliances now in ready supply finally, after the war, and this was the beginning of buying on credit.
Gen Jones babies were also born into this prosperity, but timing is everything, and in this way, the Jonesers didn’t know it yet, but it was a poorer hand they had been dealt. The Generation Jones babies have been influenced by major events in this country, but because they were still “little,” they didn’t participate in them.
Take, for example, the Summer of Love. The oldest Gen Jones kid would have been 12. I was 12, and I wore granny glasses and impossibly wide bell-bottoms, and tie-dye when I could get it, much of it purchased with babysitting money on Saturday trips with my pals downtown.
But one of our mothers had to drop us off and pick us up.
The boomers had peace signs and “make love not war.” We had Watergate. Some say this made us cynical.
We watched the Vietnam War on TV each night. We only heard of distant cousins or neighbors who were sent there. We avoided the houses in the neighborhood where tragedy visited, tried to not make much noise, but our circle of friends was still intact and out stripping trees bare for the eighth-grade leaf collection.
The older boomers went to college, got great jobs with big pensions and purchased houses bigger and better than their parents’ starter homes. By the time I graduated from college, the job market had constricted and many Gen Joneses chose graduate school, earning advanced degrees in the same unmarketable fields as their bachelor’s.
Fast-forward a couple of years, and we were being hired for jobs we were underpaid and over-qualified for. The only things big about us were our shoulder pads and our hair.
Interest rates, too, were big, 12, 14% mortgage rates, but it didn’t stop us from driving BMWs, leased, of course.
The term Generation Jones turns on “keeping up with the Joneses.” I remember my first car, a Datsun, no air conditioning but purchased new, and I thought I was something else. It was green, but I insisted on calling it “British Racing Green,” and that was the extent of my pretensions. It was all I could afford.
Oh, I wanted a flashy car, but was compelled by the voices of my depression-era parents whispering in my ear. It was awful, the wanting and not having, and seeing others having, and what was wrong with me?
Hence, the other reason we are referred to as Gen Jones. We “jones” for things we want and crave, and spend and scrimp and spend some more, but always with gas rationing and poor job prospects, and market busts not so far away. My early adulthood was a see-saw of saving, saving, saving, then treating myself to Joan and David shoes.
It’s nice to be seen more clearly. We have Jonathan Pontell to thank for finding us and giving us a name. I’m going to wear it proudly and ponder on it.
