A long time ago, perhaps 40 years or more, Noel Lindley, a farmer, took me at my word about being an expert gardener. So exacting was his belief that he took farm equipment in hand and prepared me a spot big enough to land a 747.
I didn’t know Noel at the time, and all he knew about me is that I lied in a newspaper column about being an expert gardener.
But sure enough, my office phone rang one morning, and it was Noel informing me the garden spot was ready for planting … and proving.
“You really don’t expect me to put all of this land into one garden, do you?” I asked on visiting Noel’s place and eyeballing the prime piece of property that had been beautifully worked up to bug dust quality.
“You said you were a great gardner,” Noel responded. “I want to see just how great you really are.”
Boy, oh, boy, I thought to myself — insert foot and forever pay the price. This guy had laid down the gauntlet, and it’s up to me to step up to the challenge.
I don’t remember now just what was required in the way of plants and seeds to halfway fill that tract of land. But the late Noel Lindley did.
He observed every planting, every crooked row and every drop of sweat expended in that massive operation.
There must have been more than 100 tomato plants, 40,000 corn and green bean seeds, enough green peppers seedlings to keep a Ragu plant in operation and some 40 or 50 cucumber hills.
And when all of that stuff was planted, I still had room to build a four-story Holiday Inn.
One thing was more than clear. If just one-fourth of that crop became a reality, I would become the world’s premier truck farmer. There would be more produce to market, eat and give away than most gardeners could fathom.
It sort of reminded me of an Englishman I met while in the U.S. Navy. That gent visited the United States one summer and returned home to tell about his experiences with American gardening practices and how all of that produce is disposed of.
“It’s very unique, you know, chaps,” he later said. “They eat what they can, and what they can’t, they can.”
If things had turned out like an expert gardener would have hoped, the Ball canning jar company would have needed to expand production to handle my crop. But that wasn’t exactly the way it turned out.
Noel, and many other people, had never seen a garden with rows every five or six feet apart.
And when the grass and weeds came, and they did come, nobody had ever seen “an expert gardener” cut them down with a lawn mower.
It really wasn’t a pleasant experience. My boss wasn’t appreciating the time I had to take from the newspaper in order to handle my farming chores, and two previously well running tillers met their demise under the strain of taking care of what the lawnmower couldn’t.
The sweet corn mostly fell victim to an army of ground hogs, and a lack of proper care took care of the tomatoes, green beans and cucumbers.
A little bit of produce was harvested, but your mom wouldn’t have been interested in hearing about it by letter.
Noel didn’t bother preparing me a spot the following year or the years following that.
He died knowing he had encountered the worst gardening effort since my aunt’s tomato and green bean bust from the 1937 flood.
I went to the funeral home to pay my respects, and a member of the family asked that I not say anything about gardening, just so I wouldn’t disturb the solemnity of the occasion.
• A very special and meaningful happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms who ever occupied an honored place in our lives and hearts.
