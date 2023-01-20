I never once thought the Andy Anderson that hired me as editor of the Ohio County newspaper way more than a half-century ago would be replaced in name and friendship by another man named Andy Anderson.
Even stranger is the fact that both men named Andy Anderson would know tragedies.
The first Mr. Anderson hired me in early 1971 as editor of his weekly newspaper, the Ohio County Times-News in Hartford. It was about a year later that he fell down a flight of stairs in the building that housed a Hartford bank he also owned and died two or three days later in an Owensboro hospital.
I can’t remember exactly when it was — perhaps four year ago — that I first met the second Mr. Anderson in Gary’s Drive-In. He recognized me through my picture in the column, and we struck up a conversion that I think led to a nice friendship.
Then one day I noticed he had not been in the restaurant for a while, and it was shortly after that I found out he had been stricken by an illness that robbed him of his eyesight.
Owner of a local insurance agency, my second Mr. Anderson still comes into the restaurant, carefully assisted by his son Todd, and appears to possess a remarkable frame of mind.
Hang tough, Andy. Hang tough.
• When I first got into the journalism business I was told to keep my eyes open and my eyes pointed in the right direction.
Not doing that, my first editor said, could make me miss some possibly good stories.
Now I’m out of active journalism, and a lot of my time is spent watching television.
One of my long-time TV favorites is “Wheel of Fortune,” and I’m forever seeing something that opens my question box.
As it’s supposed to, the wheel shows the main attractions and controls the programs biggest money giveaways.
The way it works is that prior to the program’s bonus round, one of the three players will spin the wheel to determine how much will be awarded to the player solving that puzzle.
What happens is that a selected player will spin the wheel, and the number it lands on will have $1,000 added to that number. In other words, if it stops on $900, $1,000 will be added, and the person solving that game will get $1,900 for each correct letter.
Now here’s what my journalism eyeballs see.
The numbers $500 and $600 are the wheel’s two smallest dollar amounts, and the wheel seemingly stops on $500 and $600 more than any other number.
