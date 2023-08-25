Reaching back many years ago, I found myself in need of another job in journalism — and another opportunity made itself available that I wasn’t exactly looking for.
All of my previous jobs were with daily newspapers, and I was a little cautious about taking a step or two down to a weekly paper.
But I lowered my pride a little and drove to Hartford, where I met up with the owner of the Ohio County Times-News. Some particulars were worked out, and I agreed to go to work the following Monday morning.
Now there are some things you might need to know. Nothing bad, mind you, just close to being factual.
Some 50-plus years ago Ohio County had more Republicans registered than Democrats could count. The Catholic church had fewer members living in the county than you could say grace over.
I was a Democrat and a Catholic, and holding the job of editor at one of the county’s three newspapers cast a somewhat dark shadow over my popularity standing.
However, the unnecessary doubts I had harbored about weekly newspapering and the people of Ohio County melted into respect, then into much better stuff. Two of the others papers left the scene and progress was demanded of the survivor.
One of the successful adventures was creating the Ohio County Octoberfest, an annual event staged in downtown Hartford. The event was grabbed up by the good people of the county and rapidly transformed into one of the most popular public events in the county’s history.
The festival led to the creation of the Children’s Fund, an event that almost instantly raised enough money annually to put new winter coats on the backs of at least 500 youngsters. Christmas parties were held annually in Hartford and later in Beaver Dam.
My role in all of that helped lead to a spot in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and being made a Kentucky Colonel.
While those honers were welcomed and appreciated, a third honor was later presented and created a somewhat bigger swirl.
If you’ve been to Hartford, it’s very likely you’ve seen welcome signs as you’re coming into the city. They read “Welcome to Hartford. Home of 2,000 Happy People and a Few Soreheads.”
The honor I received from Hartford’s mayor simply stated “Honorary Sorehead.”
