Dear Momma:
I feel like I say this every year, but it’s hard to believe another year is coming to a close. This time, though, it feels more like a beginning than an ending.
That is mainly because I have finally arrived at the Promised Land of retirement.
As much as I had looked forward to this, and as wonderful as I had anticipated it to be, it has exceeded all expectations and hopes.
I feel so incredibly blessed and fortunate. All my friends who retired before me cautioned that there would be a rocky transition during those first few weeks or months, but that didn’t happen at all. It was just like turning a page; one chapter ended and another began.
And this chapter is wonderful!
My only regret is that you are not here to enjoy it with me. You left so early, so young, and it has only been with the passage of time in my own life that I have grown to realize how much you missed … and how very much I have missed by your not being here.
Some of the events in this world, to be honest, I’m glad you’re not here to see. But you never got to see your grandchildren grow up, or to meet their children. I know you would have loved them with all your heart, as I do, and you would have been so proud of them, each special in his or her own way.
Because you were taken so soon, my kids grew up without any grandparents. In a way, so did I, so I never truly realized what a tremendous loss that was for them.
All I can do now is try my best to be the Granma that I know you wanted to be, and would have been, had that gift of time been given to our family. I think of you when I make up silly songs or share a word of encouragement or pass along some little bit of knowledge with my own grandchildren.
They say we never die as long as we are remembered.
If that is true, Momma, you will live as long as I do, and I hope far beyond.
When my grandchildren visit, we sit close beside one another and I open the big album across our laps, its pages filled with your photographs and letters, and they come to life again as I tell the stories you first shared with me.
Retirement has given me the gift of time to explore my roots more deeply, to connect with relatives from long ago and far away.
I have learned things that I don’t believe you ever knew yourself. I wish so much you were here to discover these treasures with me, but maybe, now, you know far more than I do … and maybe, just maybe, you are the one who is bringing these gifts to me.
There is a small plaque in the room where I do most of my research; I look at it every day. It says, “We may be through with the past, but the past is not through with us.”
This message resonates with me in many different ways, but it is always true.
And Momma, although to the outside eye you appear to be part of my past, you are also very much a part of my present, and you will be part of me in the future, for all eternity.
What a tremendous comfort that is!
To know that I am forever connected, forever and ever, to the one person whose love for me was entire and unconditional. You sacrificed so much for me. For me! You didn’t have to do it. There were so many options that would have been easier for you, but you gave me the very best of yourself.
That is a powerful truth, especially at this time of year. It was never difficult for me to believe in that kind of love, because I saw it in you.
So here we are, Momma, at the end of another year, acknowledging the anniversary of the date a page was turned and you stepped into a bright new chapter.
It’s a story I look forward to reading myself someday, because we will be there together, in a story that never ends.
Love always,
Little Annie
