Tuesday’s devastating explosion, which killed more than 140 people and injured thousands, in the Lebanese capital Beirut, has once again placed a spotlight on ammonium nitrate.
Lebanon’s president, Michel Aoun, attributed the blast to the improper storage of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate inside a warehouse on the city’s port.
The chemical compound gained attention in 1995 when it was used as a major ingredient in the bombing of an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma federal building. The domestic terrorism act committed by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols killed more than 160 people and injured hundreds of others.
Prior to then, ammonium nitrate was a popular fertilizer for commercial agriculture.
According to Clint Hardy, Daviess County agricultural extension agent, the chemical compound was ideal for growing crops.
“Timothy McVeigh was pretty much the end of ammonium nitrate’s availability in the United States,” Hardy said. “…It’s a shame because it’s an excellent source of nitrogen for agricultural purposes.”
Ammonium nitrate’s diminished use within agriculture is because of the strict federal regulations that now come with it.
Darren Luttrell, one of Ohio County’s largest crop growers, said he used to spread ammonium nitrate on tobacco, especially after heavy rainfalls.
“I don’t know anybody who has it and I haven’t seen it for sale in years,” Luttrell said. “That bombing in Oklahoma City changed everything with ammonium nitrate.”
The chemical compound, however, is still used to make dynamite.
The mining industry uses it for blasting through rock. The ammonium nitrate usually has to be combined with a fuel oil and detonated by an explosive cap or charge.
Locally, the Owensboro Riverport does store ammonium nitrate for one of its customers.
Brian Wright, Riverport president and CEO, said the facility is under 24-hour surveillance, surrounded by a barbed-wire fence and only a certain number of employees have access through a transportation worker identification card mandated by the federal government.
“First and foremost, we are guided by Homeland Security,” Wright said. “So all the things we do in managing that material is driven behind the requirements of Homeland Security.”
Wright added that not only is protecting the ammonium nitrate from theft a priority but also proper storage is just as important.
According to scientificamerican.com, ammonium nitrate can “violently decompose on its own” if temperatures get high enough. It’s a process that “creates gases including nitrogen, oxides and water vapor.” The “rapid release of gases” is what causes an explosion.
“We run a dehumidification system 24-7 with a backup generator … so it’s a controlled environment,” Wright said. “…Annually we’ll do mock drills with the fire departments and with local Homeland Security. We have Homeland Security audits annually as well as (U.S.) Coast Guard audits — all specific around that hazardous material.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
