Bell Bank announced Tuesday that its plan to move into the former Alorica building on Frederica Street is back on.

In a press release, Bell Bank announced it has finalized the lease of the building at 234 Frederica St.

The building will house Bell Bank’s mortgage center.

The Fargo, North Dakota-based bank initially announced that it planned to move its mortgage operations onto the third, fourth and fifth floors of the Alorica Building over the next five years, with it occupying the building this summer.

But Alorica, which has had its employees working from home since 2020, objected to terminating its lease with Matt Hayden’s Owensboro Downtown LLC, which owns the building. A federal judge declined to rule on Hayden’s motion for immediate relief.

The press release says Bell Bank completed an amended lease agreement with OWB Downtown LLC in April. The plan calls for the company to temporarily occupy the building’s second floor while the third and fourth floors are remodeled.

The bank will take occupancy of the temporary space on Aug. 1, and it plans to have the permanent space remodeled by spring 2023, according to the press release.

At Tuesday’s Owensboro City Commission meeting, commissioners amended a previous municipal ordinance to rebate the company half of its general fund occupational taxes over a period of seven years.

The tax rebates will begin Jan. 1, 2026, unless the company requests it begin earlier. As part of the agreement, Bell Bank must have a staff of at least 135 employees to keep the tax rebate.

“The more tax revenue they generate, the more they get to keep,” City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners.

Mayor Tom Watson said the news was welcome for the city.

“We have been looking for some way to fill that (building) up, for downtown restaurants,” Watson said. The on-off-on nature of the lease agreement “has been crazy. Now, it’s all clear and free.

“I think it’s going to be a great deal.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse