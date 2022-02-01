Bell Bank of Fargo, North Dakota, will open a mortgage servicing office in the Alorica building, 235 Frederica St., this summer.
It’s a move that will create a $50 million impact in the community, Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said Monday.
Johnson said the company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floors of the building over the next five years.
And she said there’s a possibility that the company will need the second floor as well.
Alorica left the building during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
It announced in September 2016, to great fanfare that it would open a customer service center in Owensboro in 2017 that would eventually employ 840 people.
Last year, Sunny Yu, Alorica’s vice president of global communications and corporate social responsibility, said the company transitioned its 250 Owensboro employees to work-at-home status and planned to keep it that way.
Bell Bank expects to have 37 employees by the end of the year and 178 by the end of 2026.
“I’m very excited to have them in the community and filling up the Alorica Building again,” Johnson said.
Bob Smiley, Bell’s senior vice president/mortgage servicing director, said the bank looked at several large cities including Phoenix and St. Louis, but decided to locate the new office in Owensboro.
He said they were looking for 35,000 to 40,000 square feet of office space.
Few if any employees will transfer from another city, Smiley said.
All will be local.
Smiley said the search for a new office began about nine months ago.
He was formerly executive vice president and head of servicing for U.S. Bank Home Mortgage in Owensboro and was very familiar with what Owensboro had to offer.
Bell Bank is the largest family-and employee-owned bank in the upper Midwest, and one of the largest privately owned banks in the nation.
The bank, which now has assets of more than $9 billion, was named the No.1 “Best Bank to Work For” by American Banker magazine last year.
Mayor Tom Watson said, “Public-private partnerships provide continued success in bringing new investment to downtown Owensboro.”
He said, “Special thanks to the entire team at Gulfstream Commercial Services, who have worked tirelessly to facilitate this new investment and bring Bell Bank to our great community. They continue pushing forward and we appreciate their continued drive and investment across the entire region.”
Gulfstream owns the Alorica building.
