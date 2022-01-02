Mackenzie Bell, a 15-year-old fiddle player from Ohio County, said she hopes to inspire other young people with her music in her new position as an official Titanic crew member at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.
Bell, who has played the fiddle since she was 8 years old, first played at the Titanic Museum earlier this year when the Wallace Hartley violin was on exhibit.
The violin was owned by Hartley, the Titanic bandleader who brought the violin on the ship for its first and last voyage and, along with his seven other band members, continued playing as the ship sank.
Although none of the band members survived, the violin did, and Bell got to play in front of it for museum guests.
That was in May, and when Bell recently returned to play again, the museum invited her to be an official Titanic crew member.
The position, she said, entails playing the violin for guests and talking to them about the Titanic.
“When the tour groups come into the music gallery, I get to tell them a little about the Titanic and the role that music played on the Titanic, and I get to show the young people there the violin,” she said. “It’s a great responsibility, and I hope that I’m able to do it well.”
Bell grew up in Ohio County, the birthplace of Bluegrass music and the home of Bill Monroe.
She became interested in playing the fiddle at a young age after watching someone from her church play, and she began lessons shortly after.
Bell works hard to play the fiddle and continue progressing on the instrument, practicing at least once a week and playing at local events, festivals, contests and nursing homes.
She said playing gives her a chance to meet people, to travel and to express herself.
Outside of becoming a crew member, Bell is also working to release a new CD.
The CD will have original Irish tunes and live recordings.
Bell said she is also practicing to prepare for the upcoming Kentucky State Fiddle Contest in March, which she participated in last year. While she did not place, Bell said she still had “a lot of fun” and was able to meet new people.
Bell said she is excited for the upcoming year of events and looks forward to making more appearances at the Titanic Museum. She hopes that she can inspire others to follow their dreams.
“I like the responsibility, and I like helping young people,” she said. “If they can see me and believe that anything you want to do, you can. You just have to work for it, and you have to really have a lot of patience.”
