Bella Ragazza Boutique is on the move again.
Owner Natasha Stanley said that she’s already outgrown the 2,200-square-foot space she moved into in Wesleyan Park Plaza in the summer of 2019.
Back then, she moved from downtown to the shopping center because she had outgrown the 1,600-square-foot space she had there.
This time, she’s just moving a few doors down to the former home of Mark’s Hallmark.
That 8,000-square-foot store is being split into room for two businesses, Stanley said.
“We’ll be on the side next to Julep Home and Gift,” she said.
Stanley said she doesn’t need 8,000 square feet now, but she might someday.
The move is expected to be completed by mid-October.
“We’re gaining quite a bit of square footage for display,” Stanley said. “But the main reason is our website is expanding so rapidly that we need more space for it. We’re adding a photo studio.”
She said since moving to Wesleyan Park Plaza, “We’ve seen incredible growth. And last year, COVID blew up orders on our website. Space has been holding us back.”
Stanley said she’s already hiring more staff in anticipation of the move.
Her website — BellaBabe.com — offers free shipping and in-store pickup for orders.
“We’re shipping all over the country now,” Stanley said. “Every day, we see a new first time buyer.”
Bella Ragazza opened downtown in 2013, one of the first stores to locate there during the redevelopment of downtown.
Stanley said she loved being downtown.
“I don’t think I would have been as successful if I had opened here (in Wesleyan Park Plaza) first,” she said. “I was supposed to be there then and I’m supposed to be here now.”
270-691-7301, klawrence @messenger-inquirer.com
