Bellevue to host viewing of 'Free Burma Rangers'

For more than a decade, Bellevue Baptist Church has been helping Burmese refugees in their resettlement to Owensboro.
And on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Bellevue and the International Center of Owensboro will partner for an event that’s part fundraiser and part community awareness about the plight of Burmese people through a documentary called “Free Burma Rangers.”
Anna Allen, site director for the International Center of Owensboro, said the organization had purchased the rights to show the documentary and was looking for a place to view it when Bellevue agreed to host it.
“It’s really important that we do this awareness of what’s going on,” Allen said. “We’ve been resettling refugees for the last 10 years and most of them are from Myanmar.”
The documentary follows Christian missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank and their three children as they enter war zones to help rescue people from the violence. Dave Eubank started Free Burma Rangers 20 years ago “in response to the conflict in Burma.”
While the bulk of the missionary work is still in Myanmar (also known as Burma), they’ve expanded their efforts into Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan.
Each Sunday, a Burmese congregation led by Pastor Kamlen Haokip gathers in Bellevue’s gym for church service.
And it wasn’t that long ago that Haokip was asking permission to host a Christian service in his home country of Myanmar.
Haokip said that the Myanmar government and its military promote and force the Buddhist faith onto the people, creating both political and religious oppression.
“The military must know what you’re doing,” said Haokip, who first started pastoring nine years ago in Myanmar. “So even when we would have church revival camps, we had to go inform our town leaders that are appointed by the military. …Freedom of religion is a big issue there. You can’t go share God’s word freely anywhere.”
Haokip came to the United States in 2018 on a student visa. His wife and daughter, however, are in India unable to travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic but have escaped the civil war that’s crippling Myanmar.
Haokip, who has already viewed the documentary, said he appreciated the film for what it’s doing to bring attention to his people.
And even though the documentary captures the effects of their struggles, Haokip added that the situation in his home country is even worse and more complex than what’s in the film.
“It was really a very good job,” Haokip said. “…But at the same, that was not the whole story about what we are going through in our country. It’s just a drop in the ocean that he is showing.”
Greg Faulls, Bellevue’s senior pastor, said the church has a history of ministering to other cultures, which started with the local Hispanic population about 20 years ago.
Faulls said it was through that experience that prepared the church to serve the Burmese.
“When refugees from Myanmar started coming here a little over 11 years ago; we knew what to do; we met needs, cared for people and welcomed them to our church,” he said.
Tickets to view the documentary, which will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, are being sold for $5 at the International Center of Owensboro, 2818 New Hartford Road, entrance N of Owensboro Christian Church. And to contact the International Center, call 270-683-3423.
Perdue Farms is also a sponsor and will be selling dinners prior to the movie at 5:30 p.m. for $10 each as well as giving away chickens.
All proceeds will go to the International Center of Owensboro.
“I think it’s important for our community to know that these are quality people that are coming here and that they really appreciate where they are and becoming responsible citizens of the United States,” Faulls said. “…It’s also important to know that a lot of people who fled was because of religious persecution. …They came here to be free because they did suffer.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
