Bellevue Baptist Church will be celebrating two miracles this Christmas — the virgin birth of Jesus and a feature film that complements that significant Biblical event for all Christians.
In less than three months, the church has produced its own movie called “The Christmas Key,” which will have a running time of slightly more than an hour and will premiere Sunday on Bellevue’s Facebook page.
J.P. Kwok, Bellevue’s worship pastor, said the idea of the movie was a response to COVID-19 preventing the church from hosting its traditional, original stage musical of the “Wonder of Christmas.” It had been performed the previous three years.
Kwok estimated between 3,000 to 3,500 people would come to see the multiple, live musical performances during Christmastime, but that the church realized during the summer that having such an in-person production wasn’t going to be possible this year.
“We were just really sad because we knew back in June we weren’t going to be able to do (the musical),” Kwok said. “We were anticipating the rest of the year having the same restrictions that we’ve had since March. But we still have a mission to share the Christmas story.”
It was in August, while camping with his daughter, Kwok had an “epiphany” about the movie concept.
“At 1:30 in the morning, I popped awake with this idea,” he said. “…I just immediately started writing down notes.”
From there, the challenge was converting Kwok’s short story, which was based around the musical, to a screenplay and then turning it into a movie before Christmas.
Kwok recruited Wes Buehler, Bellevue’s media director, and Alicia Berry, Bellevue’s technical director, to help write the screenplay and produce the film.
“We then picked out the actors, bought equipment, went location hunting and we started filming on Sept. 30,” Kwok said.
The movie centers around a 13-year-old girl, who is played by 12-year-old Hadley Houston.
Kwok describes Houston’s character as a “brat who just wants presents” for Christmas.
But it’s through the loss of her grandfather, and the key that he leaves behind, that changes her view about the meaning of Christmas.
Houston, who has acting experience in local plays, said she connected with the character.
“I tried to put myself in her shoes and feel the sadness that she felt of having lost a loved one,” said Houston about how she prepared for the role.
Houston said she’s excited about what the final product will be but even more so about its message.
“I hope everyone who watches this sees, that no matter what you feel, there is hope and that God is always with you,” Houston said. “That’s what the main character struggles to know.”
Through this week, Kwok and his small production team have been adding the final touches to the movie, which also includes an original song by Lauren Payne called “Hit the Road.” Bellevue’s choir also recorded music for the film.
Kwok said it would’ve been ideal to have an additional three months to work on the movie, but that it still turned out well despite the limited production time.
“For starting in September, I think it will probably be better than what people will expect it to be,” Kwok said.
“The Christmas Key” movie will be live-streamed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday via Bellevue’s Facebook page. There is also a free e-book and audio book available for the movie at https://www.bellevueowens boro.org/the-christmas-key-2020/.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
