For some U.S. Army cadets, one of their biggest challenges in completing cadet training might be rappelling off a tower in Fort Knox.
For many years, Sgt. Maj. Gary Fortunato helped those cadets conquer their fears and do their duty.
Fort Knox officials Tuesday memorialized the very tower Fortunato would convince the cadets to go over.
To be called the SGM Gary Fortunato Memorial Rappel Tower at Training Area Facility 5947, the Army named the tower in the beloved instructor’s memory. Fortunato, who died in April 2021, was originally from New Jersey and enlisted in the Army from 1967 to 1997. Over the years he taught and worked with thousands of cadets.
Col. Kandace Daffin was the guest speaker at the event. Fortunato worked at Providence College, which is in the same brigade as Daffin, but she never personally met him.
From talking with those who knew him, Daffin said Fortunato was patient and understanding of the cadet’s fears but also was tough and challenging.
Carol Fortunato, Gary’s wife, and Judy Fortunato, his daughter, attended the event.
Judy said her father would come home from work and complain about the cadets, but in a way that was as if they were his own children.
“It was like they drove him crazy,” she said. “And that’s what he loved about it. That he could mold them.”
When Gary died, the family began receiving many letters and responses from cadets who had known him, even those from several years ago.
“It’s totally overwhelming,” Carol said about the memorial event. ”I wasn’t expecting this.”
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
