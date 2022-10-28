The family of Erica Owen, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018, will hold a 5K run and walk Saturday to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor.

The Erica Owen Benefit Fund/Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park. Lisa Greer, Owen’s mother, said over 100 walkers and runners had registered for the event as of Wednesday. People who haven’t registered can still participate and make donations Saturday.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.