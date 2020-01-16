By all accounts, Roxie Pickrell was extraordinary.
The 13-year-old redhead had a sixth sense about people. She made a beeline for those who were lonely — young and old — so she could befriend them.
Roxie was a member of the National Junior Honors Society. In sixth grade, she received the Ken Willis Award, which is given to Owensboro Middle School North students who show respect and treat others with empathy.
She loved the arts. She wrote poetry and performed in the children’s choir at Immaculate Catholic Church.
Even at 13 — when some kids seem to separate from their parents — she and her mom were best friends.
Her parents, Jason and Cathy Pickrell, of Owensboro, can’t remember her ever being angry or getting into trouble.
“It didn’t matter what was going on,” her
dad said. “She was
always happy.”
When a doctor diagnosed Roxie with a cancerous brain tumor last autumn, she didn’t fall apart. She stayed calm and thanked the doctor, her dad remembered. “Then, she said, ‘Daddy, it’s going to be all right. I got this.’ ”
A surgeon removed her tumor on Oct. 14, 2019.
Roxie never really woke up again. She suffered a stroke in her thalamus, the part of the brain that keeps you alert.
She never talked to her family again.
Roxie died Nov. 6, 2019, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
“I miss hearing her play music and miss hearing her sing,” Cathy Pickrell said. “I miss her presence and her positivity. She was my light. Right now, the world feels pretty dark without her.”
Upcoming benefitA benefit hockey game in Roxie’s honor is planned for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Edge Ice Arena, 1400 Hickman Ave. The Evansville Hoses will take to the ice against the Nashville Fire.
The Evansville, Indiana, team is made up of firefighters who play to raise money for first responders who have suffered from traumatic events. Jason Pickrell is a battalion chief at Owensboro Fire Department.
Tickets cost $10 each. They can be purchased at OFD’s Station No. 1 at the corner of Ninth and Locust streets.
Only 300 tickets are available. About half have sold. If any are still available on game day, they will sell at the door.
Everyone who attends the game is asked to wear red in honor of Roxie.
Anyone who can’t attend the game but wants to make a donation can give to “Pickrell Jars” available at every Independence Bank location.
Proceeds will go toward paying Roxie’s hospital bills.
Oct. 11, 2019For about six months before Roxie’s diagnosis, her parents noticed their daughter’s gradual weight gain.
But red flags first went up at an OMS South football game in October 2019. Roxie told her dad she couldn’t read the large numbers on the backs of jerseys, the scoreboard or anything.
At first, Jason Pickrell thought Roxie was kidding. Then, he realized she wasn’t.
The next day, the Pickrells took her to Eye-Mart for a walk-in visit. The optometrist noted pale optic nerves.
“She seemed very alarmed and didn’t want to go into detail with me,” Cathy Pickrell said.
The optometrist recommended taking Roxie to an eye specialist. Next, an MRI was conducted.
On Oct. 11, 2019, Roxie was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor.
While the Pickrells were in the doctor’s office — hearing for the first time their child had cancer — Jason Pickrell received a call. His dad, Gary Pickrell, who owned Gary’s Drive-In for nearly two decades, had fallen ill at home and first responders were on their way.
Within the span of 15 minutes, the Pickrells learned Roxie had cancer and her grandpa had died.
By the time they reached their home, they had the difficult task of telling their two other children, Rhianna and Jude, their sister was critically ill and their grandfather had died.
Cathy Pickrell immediately started preparing to leave with Roxie for Norton’s that day. Her husband stayed behind to deal with things at home.
The next few weeks proved to be a roller coaster of emotional pain.
Community supportThe Pickrells don’t know yet how much Roxie’s hospital bills will be. They’ve received some statements, but no bills yet.
In the meantime, the “Pickrell Jars” have been out at Independence Bank locations for several months now. There have been other fundraisers, along with the upcoming benefit hockey game.
“We’ve been blessed with lots of community support,” Cathy Pickrell said. “It blows my mind.”
They feel sorry for people who go through similar circumstances without anyone rallying behind them.
“When I feel down, which is often, just the thought of all the community support lifts me up,” Jason Pickrell said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
