Downtown is getting a new eatery that’s somewhat of a national test market.
Ron Williams, who owns the Ben’s Soft Pretzel franchise for Owensboro and Evansville, plans to open a stand-alone restaurant at 112 Allen St. around the first of May.
That’s the former location of Cold Stone Creamery and the Cup Cakery — half a block from Smothers Park.
Ben’s doesn’t have many stand-alone locations, Williams said.
“But if this is a hit, there may be more coming,” he said. “We’re going to be unique.”
It’s not just a pretzel stand, like the one Williams opened in Meijer’s in 2016.
The downtown location plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
It will have ice cream and Prizzas among other items on the menu.
Williams opened a Prizza location in Towne Square Mall in late 2019, but closed it during the pandemic.
Prizzas feature a combination of pretzel dough and Italian pizza toppings.
Williams said he wants to give downtown workers a quick lunch offering.
And he also wants to cater to the thousands of people who use Smothers Park each week.
An early May opening will get him downtown in time for the Bar-B-Q Block Party that’s replacing the International Bar-B-Q Festival this year only and the start of Friday After 5.
Williams said he isn’t sure how many tables he can get in the building, but he plans to take advantage of downtown’s sidewalk dining options.
He said he’ll be hiring five or six people to work at the downtown location.
Williams added a Holiday World location last year.
He also has locations in Evansville and the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium as well as a food truck.
The Amish-inspired pretzel chain, which began in a farmers’ market, was launched in 2008 by Scott Jones and Ben and Liz Miller.
Today, the Indiana-based chain has more than 110 locations in 10 states, selling the nearly half-pound artisan pretzels with German pretzel salt.
