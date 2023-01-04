Big Rivers Electric Corp. president and CEO Bob Berry said Tuesday he expects the company’s headquarters in downtown Owensboro to open next month.

Berry also told the Owensboro Lion’s Club that Big Rivers officials hope to break ground on a new dispatch and control center in Owensboro this summer, if the project is approved by the Public Service Commission. The facility would be completed in about 18 months, Berry said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.