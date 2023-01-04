Big Rivers Electric Corp. president and CEO Bob Berry said Tuesday he expects the company’s headquarters in downtown Owensboro to open next month.
Berry also told the Owensboro Lion’s Club that Big Rivers officials hope to break ground on a new dispatch and control center in Owensboro this summer, if the project is approved by the Public Service Commission. The facility would be completed in about 18 months, Berry said.
Of the new headquarters building, Berry said, “they are actually setting up furniture as we speak. We are planning on moving all the employees in the first week of February.”
Both the headquarters and control center would bring economic development to the city. The electric company’s headquarters will employ around 100 people and have an annual payroll of $10 million, Berry told Lion’s Club members during a presentation at Briarpatch restaurant.
The control center, planned for the 3800 block of West Fifth Street Road, would house 60 to 70 workers, including the linemen for Big Rivers’ 22-county service area, and would have a payroll of $7 million to $8 million, Berry said.
Last month, the city approved a number of incentives for the control center project. The incentives include a 50% rebate on occupational taxes collected from Big Rivers employees for a 10-year period.
The control center design has to meet Public Service Commission regulations before it is approved, Berry said.
“The building has to be able to withstand an F-4 tornado,” he said.
Berry said Big Rivers is owned by Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, Kenergy Corp. and Meade County Rural Electric Cooperative Corp and has about 121,000 members. The agency has diversified its energy production, with one-third coming from coal, a third from natural gas and the remainder from carbon-free sources.
“We spend a lot of money on the environmental side,” Berry said, with $300 million spent on environmental controls since 2000.
“We do worry about climate change, so that is why we try to diversify our portfolio,” he said.
On national climate policy, Berry said his concern is that federal officials will move too quickly toward renewable energy sources, which could cause disruptions.
“We do worry, or at least I do, about going too far, too fast” on moving away from from fossil fuels, Berry said.
Areas that had rolling blackouts during the recent extreme cold weather event did not have as broad an energy portfolio, Berry said.
During the event, Big Rivers “did not have to worry about being curtailed,” Berry said. “It’s a big deal for us, making sure we have reliable power.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
