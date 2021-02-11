Burns Elementary School Guidance Counselor Kelli Fueger knows that spending time together as a family is one of the most important things to positively impact a student’s life, which is why she and the family resource coordinator at the school developed an event designed to encourage that.
The “We Love Our Bobcats” Valentine event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Friday in front of the school, weather permitting. Students and their families can come by the school during that time and pick up craft items, a book, snacks and a “Dinner Table Box,” which is a box in which technology devices are to be placed during family meals to ensure no interruptions.
The crafts will be items that are themed around the book students will be given, “The Day It Rained Hearts” by Felicity Bond. The book is about Cornelia Augusta, who catches hearts that are falling from the sky. She then gives them to her friends.
Fueger said the event and project were planned so that students and their families can have something fun to do this weekend for Valentine’s Day. It also is a way to encourage important family time.
“We will provide the items, but they create the memories,” Fueger said. “We love our BES Bobcats and hope they enjoy a very special Valentine’s Day with this project.”
The Dinner Table Boxes were donated by RiverValley Behavioral Health, and they include the instructions: “Stick your phone in this box and lock it up right. It won’t distract you if it’s out of sight. Important talks happen at tables; you will see that meals with loved ones are best served phone-free.”
The boxes also include conversation starters and ways in which families can facilitate talking while enjoying their meals together, Fueger said.
The craft supplies, the books and the sweet treats were sponsored by the BES Family Resource Center and the FRC coordinator Laura Whitehouse.
If Friday’s event has to be canceled, Fueger said school officials will still find a way to get them to students once it is safe to do so.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
