A banner proclaiming Burns Elementary School as “Family Friendly” for 2022 was already hanging inside on the front hallway wall.
But after a presentation Friday at BES by Brigette Blom, president and CEO of the Lexington-based Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a second banner will soon be added to the wall after receiving the award again in 2023.
Blom said BES is the first school in the state to receive it two years straight.
“We were blown away by everything you were doing to make sure families were supported and just this kind of mentality of whatever they need and be there to deliver it,” Blom told BES staff members.
DCPS began pursuing the Family Friendly designation when it returned to in-person classes after COVID-19 forced months of virtual learning. And even as schools opened back up, visitors were still limited, including student families.
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public School superintendent, said he wasn’t surprised by the recognition with the efforts being made to reconnect to the district’s families.
“We have 14 schools that are participating in the Family Friendly schools, and certainly Burns Elementary here is achieving excellence,” Robbins said. “…It was a big deal for us coming out of the pandemic because we shut parents out, and anything that gives us opportunity to encourage the parents to be part of the child’s school, as well as educational life, is what we’re about.”
For BES Principal Heather Newman, family engagement has been a priority for the school staff.
“…I am more than ecstatic to see this in the second year, because I feel like the first year was just trying to get that parent support, whatever that looked like,” said Newman, who is in her seventh year as principal.
BES has 440 students enrolled from preschool through fifth grade.
And as BES became more intentional about involving parents, Newman said family involvement has noticeably increased.
“They want to be here now; we have a lot of parents in and out of the school,” Newman said. “Due to COVID, we did shut everything down for even those who wanted to come eat lunch with their children — grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles. We’ve opened that back up.”
Clay Ford, Owensboro resident and chairman of the Prichard Committee board, said he’s able to share his community’s successes when he travels to Lexington.
“It’s amazing to go up there and tell the stories of all the things that you all have accomplished and how well we’ve embraced this as a community — to be family friendly, to be community-oriented and the partnerships we’re able to bring,” Ford said.
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
