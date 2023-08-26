A banner proclaiming Burns Elementary School as “Family Friendly” for 2022 was already hanging inside on the front hallway wall.

But after a presentation Friday at BES by Brigette Blom, president and CEO of the Lexington-based Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, a second banner will soon be added to the wall after receiving the award again in 2023.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.