The Green River District Health Department confirmed three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Daviess County on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 58.
Hours later, Gov. Andy Beshear announced there were 92 new cases COVID-19 statewide, along with three additional deaths.
“There are going to be more,’’ Beshear said in his Saturday afternoon coronavirus update in Frankfort. There have been 40 total coronavirus deaths in Kentucky thus far.
As he has at every press conference he has held since the outbreak began, Beshear emphasized the need for people to continue social distancing and to stay at home.
“What I can tell you is there will be individuals that are still here for their families and their friends, if each one of us is doing our duty,” Beshear said.
With the three new cases Saturday, there have been a total of 58 COVID-19 cases in Daviess County.
In addition to the new Daviess County cases, the health department announced Ohio County also has three new confirmed cases, while McLean County had two new confirmed cases. Henderson had four new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total in the Green River health department’s service area to 12 new cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new case of novel coronavirus in the county Saturday.
“In the days and weeks ahead we expect to see more new cases” Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton said in the release. “We all play a part in this effort and it is crucial we do everything we can. Stay home, avoid crowds and practice physical social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from others.
“The lab confirmed cases are only a portion of what is in the community,” Horton said in the release. “People must continue to be vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Kentucky residents who do not have health insurance can receive at least temporary coverage through June 30, the head of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said at Saturday’s press conference in Frankfort.
People without health coverage can apply for Medicaid through the state’s COVID-19 website, www.kycovid19.ky.com.
“There is a very fast way to get health coverage,” said Eric Freelander, Secretary for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. People can fill out a one-page application for coverage, Freelander said.
“We’ve taken a 20-page application and made it one,” Freelander said. For people who apply, “we can get you covered at least through June,” Freelander said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending people wear cloth masks in public. The CDC said a cloth mask could help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“Wearing a mask does not replace the social distancing requirement,” Beshear said, and said if a person has to go out but encounters a crowd, “go home.”
Beshear urged people to stay at home, as the best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus.
“You ought to be at home,” Beshear said. “Unless you’re getting exercise (or necessary supplies) ... you ought to be at home.”
People who do go outside for exercise need to maintain social distancing from other people, which is a distance of at least six feet.
“It’s a beautiful weekend, but you absolutely cannot violate the rules because it’s nice,” Beshear said. “When that happens, coronavirus spreads and people are likely to die.”
Beshear said the state is still attempting to purchase personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, but said most of the state’s orders are being taken by the federal government, which is true of most states.
When asked about travel restrictions to other states, Beshear said there’s no plan to patrol roads leading out of the state, but said people entering the state for anything other than work, caring for a sick person, child visitation or to comply with a court order are asked to self-isolate.
Generally, “we don’t want you traveling anywhere,” he said. While officials have heard complaints about people from outside the state coming to Kentucky, “it’s just as bad when a group of Kentuckians come together in a crowd,” Beshear said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
