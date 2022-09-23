BESHEAR SPEECH

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the League of Cities conference on Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that Kentucky has weathered a global pandemic and unprecedented natural disasters since 2020, but the state is on track to have another year of economic growth.

“For the first time in my lifetime, the biggest companies in the world are picking us,” Beshear told an audience of officials at the Kentucky League of Cities conference at the Owensboro Convention Center. “In each and every community, we are seeing more investment, more opportunity.”

