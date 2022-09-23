Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that Kentucky has weathered a global pandemic and unprecedented natural disasters since 2020, but the state is on track to have another year of economic growth.
“For the first time in my lifetime, the biggest companies in the world are picking us,” Beshear told an audience of officials at the Kentucky League of Cities conference at the Owensboro Convention Center. “In each and every community, we are seeing more investment, more opportunity.”
Beshear told the officials Kentucky has “a bright future we are all going to reach and share in” after the state meets “the challenges of the present.”
“It has not just been the pandemic: It has been the worst tornado Kentucky has ever seen,” Beshear said.
The December 10-11 tornadoes caused damage in multiple western Kentucky counties and killed 80 people. Beshear said the state is still responding to western Kentucky while also working to help eastern Kentucky counties affected by historic flooding in July.
In the July floods, at least 40 people were killed and two are still missing.
“We stand firmly committed that we are going to be with both of those regions,” Beshear said.
“On top of that, we have a war in Europe,” which Beshear said will continue to call for U.S. assistance.
Western Europe is facing natural gas shortages, caused by Russia restricting the flow of gas to countries supporting Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
“Our allies in Europe are about to go through a very tough winter,” Beshear said, “and we might have to sacrifice to keep them strong.”
But, even with those obstacles, “I’m convinced the days ahead are going to be brighter” than people expect, Beshear said.
Last year, the state saw $11.2 billion in private sector investment. Beshear said 18,000 new jobs and “the second-highest wages” were announced in the state.
This year is expected to be another very strong year for economic development, he said.
Electric vehicle battery manufacturing and agriculture technology are growing in the state, with Kentucky being “the electric vehicle battery manufacturer in the country,” Beshear said.
Beshear thanked city officials for selling their communities to businesses considering locating in Kentucky.
“You are some of the best ambassadors we could ask for,” he said.
State investments in high-speed internet and clean water will spur additional economic development, Beshear said.
Regarding the July floods, Beshear said state legislatures worked together to create a relief bill for eastern Kentucky.
“It wasn’t partisan or bipartisan. It was nonpartisan,” Beshear said. “I hope we can continue to govern that way.
“I’m convinced my job as governor is not to pull the state (to) the right or the left, but to move the state forward.”
