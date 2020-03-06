Gov Andy Beshear and state health officials said Thursday there have been no positive cases of Covid-19, the new coronavirus, in Kentucky.
But Beshear told reporters at a streamed press conference that its logical to expect a case of coronavirus will eventually be confirmed in the state. Beshear’s commission for the Department of Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, said “it’s reasonable and appropriate for people to begin taking steps to prepare.”
Thursday’s press conference came after reports earlier in the day that one person had tested positive for coronavirus in Tennessee.
According to the New York Times, at least 210 people had confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Worldwide, there have been 98,000 confirmed cases, with 3,300 deaths.
“The average risk to Kentuckians remains very low at this time,” Beshear told reporters.
Seven people had been tested for coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, with four people testing negative. Results of the other three tests were still pending, Beshear said.
The state has launched a website to help people learn about the new coronavirus, and learn how to take precautions. The state’s website is, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
About 120 people have been monitored by state health officials for possible exposure to the new coronavirus, with only 10 of those still being actively monitored.
Those monitored were selected based risk assessment for the virus that takes into account their collected “travel and health history information,” a press release from Beshear’s office said.
“People out there are frightened, and we want to make sure we are providing information as much as we can,” while reminding people of practices to help them avoid catching any kind of illness, Beshear said. “We still have no cases of coronavirus, no cases that have tested positive.”
Beshear said it was possible as many as 10 people in the state would have been tested for the virus by the end of Thursday. The people tested so far in the state were tested “out of an abundance of caution,” Beshear said.
The state Department of Public Health lab in Frankfort began processing its own coronavirus tests on Monday, which Beshear said will make it possible for every test received by the law before noon will be tested that day.
Beshear said people should take common precautions, such as washing their hands regularly, disinfect surfaces they use regularly, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and staying home when ill.
“Don’t go to work if you’re sick,” Beshear said. “Don’t send your child to school if he or she is sick.”
Taking those precautions will help prevent the transmission of more common illnesses, primarily influenza, Beshear said.
“While there are zero cases of coronavirus, thus far, Kentucky has seen 19,000 confirmed cases of the flu,” Beshear said. There have been 66 deaths from the flu in the state during the current flu season, Beshear said.
Stack said “the average risk to Kentuckians from coronavirus remains very low at this time.” The state anticipates the amount of testing for coronavirus will increase as private labs become capable of analyzing the tests, Stack said.
“It’s OK to be concerned, but it’s essential we remain calm,” Stack said.
Beshear said state officials are in regular contact with federal officials, and receiving regular updates.
Beshear added that the state is taking preparations for an eventual coronavirus case seriously.
“Every day that goes by that we don’t have a case in Kentucky is another day we have to prepare,” Beshear said. “... We are using every single minute of that time.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
