Gov. Andy Beshear announced 203 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.
To date, the state has had 12,829 confirmed cases.
Beshear also reported seven more deaths from the virus. The state has lost 512 Kentuckians to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, three in Ohio County and one in Union County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 778.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one new case, bringing that county's total to 504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.