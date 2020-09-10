On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a statewide initiative to aid those in fear of being evicted.
The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is a $15 million pot set aside by the governor from federal CARES Act funding to aid landlords and tenets who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the program, eligible landlords can be reimbursed for missed rent payments and receive some advance rent payments to keep tenants in their homes. For eligible tenants, the program can pay up to 90% of past-due rent and may also cover up to two months of future rent.
This statewide program is not affiliated with the city’s rental aid program funded through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Abby Shelton, Owensboro director of community development.
“This is a separate fund that the state is administering to individuals,” she said. “Landlords and tenants are eligible with certain stipulations. No double dipping; tenants have to be at risk of eviction by evidence of a past due letter and are currently in risk of being evicted. The fund is active until the money is exhausted.”
Beshear’s announcement of the fund came after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions extending protections until Dec. 31.
Under the CDC order, a tenant who signs and submits a declaration to his or her landlord about the inability to timely pay rent cannot be evicted. However, the declaration is required in order to prevent an eviction.
Like the governor’s prior executive orders on evictions, the CDC order does not relieve anyone of the obligation to pay rent or comply with any other obligation under a tenancy, lease or similar contract. The CDC order allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties and interest for failure to timely pay rent, but prohibits evictions for nonpayment or late payment of such fees, penalties or interest.
While the city is still awaiting the green light to use their CARES funding, they have been reaching out to landlords and tenants who signed up for the city program and directing them to sign up for the state fund, Shelton said.
For more information or to sign up for the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, visit https:// teamkyhherf.ky.gov/
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
