Beshear announces grants to support aluminum plant expansion
Grants totaling more than
$2 million have been awarded to support the expansion of an eastern Kentucky aluminum products manufacturer, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The project is expected to create 50 additional jobs, he said.
The funds will help Dajcor Aluminum add a production line at its Hazard plant, Beshear said Tuesday. The company produces extruded and fabricated aluminum products.
The money was awarded to Perry County Fiscal Court, which applied for the grants to support Dajcor’s expansion, the governor’s office said.
“This expansion will enhance our strong advanced manufacturing industry, while creating good jobs for eastern Kentuckians and bolstering the wider economy as we work to build back stronger following COVID-19,” Beshear said.
The expansion includes facility improvements and the purchase of equipment, the governor’s office said. With the new capabilities, Dajcor will be able to add a natural oxide layer to its products, which increases resistance to corrosion and wear, Beshear’s office said.
School superintendent on leave amid sex harassment lawsuit
A Kentucky school superintendent has been placed on administrative leave following a lawsuit that accuses him of sexual harassment, according to published reports.
The Spencer County School Board voted 4-0 Monday to place Superintendent Chuck Adams on paid leave as it investigates allegations a teacher made in the lawsuit, news outlets reported.
Adams declined to comment on the allegations and told WDRB-TV in a message that the board’s decision “is simply protocol in situations such as this.”
“I look forward to returning soon,” he said.
Attorney Thomas Clay filed the lawsuit last week in Spencer Circuit Court on behalf of the teacher. It cites multiple examples of alleged harassment and says the teacher complained to superiors but did not get any relief.
Assistant Superintendent Chuck Abell will lead the school district while Adams is on leave.
Abell declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the school district is “committed to providing our students high quality education. We will continue that. Our mission and goals remain unchanged.”
8 injured, dozens displaced by apartment building fire
An early morning fire at a northern Kentucky apartment building on Wednesday sent eight people to the hospital and displaced dozens of others, authorities said.
Firefighters arrived at Champion Club Apartments in Florence shortly after 1 a.m. to find flames, heavy smoke, people jumping out windows and others who were trapped, Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said. Crews set to work rescuing people and fighting the blaze, he said.
Firefighters used ladders to climb to second- and third-story windows to rescue those who were trapped, he said.
Deja Moody told WLWT-TV that she was trapped in a third-story apartment with small children and couldn’t jump, so she screamed for help until firefighters climbed to her window and helped everyone out.
Resident Donnie Tate told WCPO-TV that a couple of people ran through the apartment complex screaming and knocking on doors to alert people to the fire.
The 36-unit building was heavily damaged by the blaze and the eight people transported to local hospitals had varying injuries including smoke inhalation, burns and injuries from jumping out windows, Knoll said. Around 70 people were displaced, but the Red Cross was assisting them, he said.
The fire remains under investigation.
