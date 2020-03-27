For the second day in a row, Kentucky set a record for new coronavirus cases in a single day. Gov. Andy Beshear announced 50 new cases at his Thursday press conference.
That brings the state’s total to 248.
He praised Kentuckians for the sacrifices they have made to date; however, the next two to three weeks will be critical because a surge in numbers is expected, Beshear said.
“We need everybody’s best,” he said. “Knowing what’s on the line in the next two to three weeks, we need even more.”
In other news, Beshear confirmed the state’s first case of the coronavirus in a nursing home. A 90-year-old man in Perry County has contracted the illness and has been moved from the nursing home. No other details were available at the press conference.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department did not report any new cases of the coronavirus.
To date, Daviess County has a total of 22 confirmed cases, Henderson County had two, and Webster and Union counties had one each.
Muhlenberg County reported five additional cases of coronavirus, bringing that county’s total to seven. One of them required hospitalization.
Beshear announced he is asking judge-executives and mayors across the state to monitor parks and other areas where people gather. If residents do not practice social distancing, Beshear wants officials to shut down those parks.
Louisville’s mayor has closed basketball courts, the governor said.
Also, state officials have heard reports of large gatherings in state parks. Beshear has given park officials the green light to close them if needed.
During his daily coronavirus update, the governor urged all Kentuckians to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
“Right now, I am doing and spending whatever it takes to defeat the coronavirus,” Beshear said.
More than $8 million has been spent to date, he said. “We’re going to spend more than that. I’m going to spend whatever it takes.”
Rebuilding the economy after the crisis ends will require federal funds, and the census dictates how much money flows from Washington, D.C., to Frankfort during the next decade.
“This will be your patriotic duty that you can do now that will help us rebuild after (the coronavirus),” Beshear said.
State officials are working on reactivating recently expired licenses of health care workers and law enforcement officers to make sure enough professionals are on hand in coming weeks and months.
Beshear announced he needs a few more days to announce drive-through coronavirus tests in Kentucky. A trial run will be conducted next week on a targeted population in Frankfort.
When reporters asked the governor about a bill moving through the legislature that seeks to shut down the state’s abortion clinics, Beshear said he is focused 100% on fighting the coronavirus. He feels it is wrong for legislators to deal with bills that stir emotions during a state of emergency.
This is a time, he said, to focus on passing a state budget and making sure Kentuckians are safe in the face of an international pandemic.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
