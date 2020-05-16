During Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus briefing Friday, he announced a full list of reopenings for June 1.
For starters, Kentucky parks will reopen then. They will offer lodging, cabins and golfing only.
Pools and playgrounds will remain closed.
State park campgrounds will reopen to self-contained campers and recreational vehicles on June 11.
Guests can begin making reservations Tuesday at Parks.Ky.gov.
“Tourism is an incredibly important business in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We’re taking a big revenue hit from it, but that’s not the reason we are reopening it now. It’s that we believe we can do it safely with social distancing as long as Kentuckians continue to buy into the rules, to know this virus is still out there ... .”
Four state parks will not open June 1. They are Lake Cumberland, Lake Barkley, Blue Licks Battlefield and Buckhorn Lake state parks, which are being used for COVID-19 purposes.
Also, Beshear announced fishing tournaments can resume on June 1. Auto dirt-track racing, bowling alleys, fitness centers and movie theaters can reopen then.
Finally, Beshear expanded the June 1 openings to aquatic centers that are used for exercise and training only.
“That’s very different than a pool that has 100 kids in it,” the governor said.
Public and private swimming pools for children and families will remain closed until further notice.
The Kentucky Horse Park and Otter Creek Recreation Area will reopen June 11.
During the press conference, Beshear announced that Kentucky Humanities has awarded $500,000 to 85 cultural organizations in the state. The money comes from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act.
The grants will go to institutions that suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19.
Three Daviess County organizations will receive grants. They are the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Daviess County Public Library and Owensboro Museum of Science and History.
In other news, guidance for massage therapy and nail salons was posted at HealthyAtWork.ky.gov Friday. Beshear said guidelines for hair salons, barber shops, and tanning and tattoo parlors will be available soon.
Kentucky had 252 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state’s total to 7,444. Beshear said the number of Friday’s new cases was high because inmates and staff at a federal prison in Lexington were tested.
Beshear announced four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing that total to 332.
The governor will not host coronavirus press conferences Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — four in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, 10 in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 570.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported two new cases, bringing that county’s total to 474.
