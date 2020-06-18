Gov. Andy Beshear informed federal officials Wednesday that he will move the commonwealth back to the Kynect state health care exchange, saving nearly $10 million in annual user fees that are now paid to the federal government.
The state will revert back to Kynect on Jan. 1, 2022.
It is a first step in providing health insurance coverage to every Kentuckian, Beshear said during his daily coronavirus update.
Former Gov. Matt Bevin dismantled Kynect in 2017, forcing residents to use the federal exchange.
“We have been paying more over the last four years to get less,” Beshear said.
During Bevin’s administration, the rate of uninsured Kentuckians increased.
“This pandemic shows us a lack of good health care options makes us more vulnerable and less resilient,” Beshear said.
Returning to a state-based exchange will reduce premiums, offer better continuity of care and provide more flexibility, he said.
“We have an opportunity to be better, to get healthier, to save money and, ultimately, to provide the basic human right that is health care,” the governor said.
Beshear also announced hiring a commissioner for the new Department for Community Based Services. Marta Miranda-Straub, who has 40 years of experience, came out of retirement to take the job.
The governor reported the state is distributing a total of 5,000 face masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields and 20,000 pairs of gloves to counties. The items will be used to keep poll workers safe during Tuesday’s election.
Beshear announced 170 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 12,995.
By comparison, he said Arizona reported more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday.
“What we see around us says it can come back very, very quickly,” Beshear said of the virus.
He reported six more deaths. To date, 518 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
Beshear provided an unemployment insurance update. This week, residents can receive in-person service for their unpaid claims.
Between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and Friday, residents can go to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services at 275 E. Main St., Frankfort. The virus ended walk-in traffic, and it has had a negative impact, Beshear said.
Signs in the parking lot will direct people. There will be a separate line for those whose March claims are pending.
Additional times for more in-person services are being worked out.
Beshear will host a coronavirus briefing Thursday, June 18. It will be his last until Monday.
On Wednesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county district. They reported five in Daviess County, one in Hancock County and five in Henderson County.
The district’s total now stands at 789.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.