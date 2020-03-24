A fourth Kentuckian — an 82-year-old Lexington woman with underlying health problems — has died with the coronavirus, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
As of Beshear’s Monday afternoon press conference, 124 positive cases had been confirmed across the state.
Green River District Health Department officials reported Monday that cases in the agency’s service area have grown to a total of 13. There are 11 confirmed cases in Daviess County and two in Henderson County.
Also on Monday, Muhlenberg County Health Department officials held a press conference to announce that county’s first two cases. One of those residents has been hospitalized at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and remained in good condition Monday afternoon.
None of the GRDHD cases have required hospitalization. Those residents are self-isolating at home until they recover and no longer contagious.
“Additional confirmed cases are not surprising,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “The public should not be alarmed. We anticipate there will be new cases. Everyone needs to strictly adhere to the social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided.”
In Beshear’s press conference Monday, he reported the Small Business Administration had fixed problems with its website. The state’s businesses can now go online and apply for disaster loans.
By executive action, Beshear founded the Team Kentucky Fund, which went live Monday. It is a way for the state’s residents to pitch in and help those who are hurting financially due to the current health crisis.
The fund will provide assistance to Kentuckians who have lost employment due to the virus. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet will oversee the fund.
“We will be able to trace every dollar that goes in and comes out,” Beshear said.
He invited the state’s residents to donate at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/PPC/KYCOVID-19Donate. Donations are tax deductible.
Also, the governor created a hotline to be used for reporting dangerous circumstances, such as businesses that do not follow social distancing guidelines. That hotline is 833-KYSAFER or 833-597-2337.
It will operate between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. After hours, residents are asked to leave a voicemail.
At hospitals across the state, residents may see additional law enforcement officers or members of the Kentucky National Guard, Beshear said. They are being placed to keep calm and order in case some facilities see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Beshear asked radio and TV stations to run public service announcements to encourage social distancing.
The governor’s office is conducting a survey of all outpatient surgical centers to discover the number of employees and types of equipment they have on hand, which might be used later to fight the coronavirus.
He talked about health care workers who continue to work even when they don’t have proper personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns. Beshear said one University of Kentucky nurse made her own face masks recently.
“Give them the utmost respect you can and acknowledge the sacrifice they are making,” the governor said.
When he was asked about a possible shortage of hospital beds in the state, Beshear said his administration has plans in place to convert hotels into hospitals if needed. And plans for pop-up facilities have been discussed.
Beshear hopes to have good news soon for contractors, substitute teachers and others who want to apply for unemployment benefits but have been denied in the past.
And he asked businesses, churches and individuals to ring bells at 10 a.m. each day.
“Ringing those bells will just remind everybody that we’re out there, and we care about them,” Beshear said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
