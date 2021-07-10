Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a return visit to a county with deep family roots to deliver some good news Friday.
Beshear made a trip to the home county of his father — former Governor Steve Beshear — to announce that Hopkins County would receive $2.2 million to improve transportation and safety at James Madison and Pride Elementary schools.
“We have chosen based on need. Making sure the most dangerous areas were getting fixed the fastest,” said Beshear at JMMS. “Our engineers will be designing and building turn lanes at both locations.”
In April, Beshear announced that $23 million in discretionary funds would be used to fund school safety projects all over the commonwealth.
He said the turning lanes will help alleviate traffic backups, especially in the morning and in the afternoons during drop-offs and pickups, and it will increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.
“That is especially important for Pride Elementary and James Madison because they both have the highest number of kids who walk to school,” he said.
Hopkins County already has such a good school safety program inside the school to make sure the kids are safe, this will ensure they are safe as they leave school, he said.
“We are using almost the entirety of our transportation discretionary funds making sure we alleviate those dangerous situations so our precious cargo can get to school safely and home safely, too,” said Beshear.
Pride Elementary Principal Krisy Saint said traffic flow at the school has been a constant source of concern for many years.
“We are excited to have a governor who is going to put money and resources into that to ensure the safety of our students,” she said. “This will be a huge asset to our school system and our school in particular.”
JMMS Principal Matt Melton said his school is one of the largest middle schools in Hopkins County and with that comes a lot of traffic.
“We have seen a growing number of walkers each day,” he said. “I think the main focus of our schoo,l and any school, is the safety of our students.”
The $2.2 million invested in Hopkins County is one of the largest to any county in the commonwealth, said Beshear. The money is already set aside and ready to be used to improve traffic flow.
Deneatra Henderson, the chief district engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 2, said the designs for the turn lanes have begun. The team has started the preliminary data gathering for the design.
She said they plan to start the JMMS project next spring because it will move along quicker, while the Pride Elementary project will be slightly bigger and start next summer.
“We hope to have both of those completed by the end of the next calendar year,” said Henderson.
She said a big part of the project is coordinating with the school systems and their traffic control.
“We will do everything we can to do as much as we can during the summer months when school is out, but there will be some construction during school next fall as well,” said Henderson.
