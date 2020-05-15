On May 22, the state’s travel ban will expire and gatherings of 10 people or fewer can take place, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday at his daily coronavirus briefing.
Beshear bumped up the date for small gatherings from his original May 25 timeline.
“We realize people are making plans for Memorial Day,” the governor said.
His administration posted guidance for small gatherings at healthyat work.ky.gov.
People in vulnerable populations — older than 65 and those who suffer from chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, heart or lung disease — should not attend social gatherings of 10 or less, according to state guidelines.
Gatherings should be outdoors if possible. Physical distancing should still be observed.
Picnics are common on Memorial Day weekends. State guidelines nix sharing food, utensils, drinks, plates, napkins or containers.
Buffets and potlucks are not recommended, Beshear said.
During small get-togethers, people should wash their hands frequently and should not touch their faces.
Also, those who come within 6 feet of people who do not live in their households should wear a face covering.
“Think ahead about games you can play,” Beshear said. “With my kids, it won’t be basketball, it will be laser tag.”
When it comes to the travel ban expiring, the governor said residents still need to be careful about areas they travel to.
If coronavirus cases spike in the future, Beshear said, he may reinstate some restrictions.
In other news, Beshear announced the state has been awarded an extra $43.7 million in CARES Act funding. About $30 million will go to kindergarten through 12th grade, helping with the costs associated with nontraditional instruction during COVID-19. More than $13 million will go to the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education.
Even with the extra funding, Kentucky still needs additional assistance from Congress, Beshear told the audience.
The Team Kentucky Fund has more than $3 million, which will be given to people who have lost employment or 50% or more of their income due to COVID-19.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, May 15, applications for Team Kentucky assistance will be accepted at TeamKyFund.Ky.Gov, said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“There is a limit of up to $1,000 per household,” Coleman said.
Successful applicants will receive vouchers that can be used for utilities, rent, mortgages and food.
Beshear announced Thursday that guidance for restaurants and retail establishments has been downloaded to healthyatwork.ky.gov.
The governor announced 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,225.
He reported two more deaths. To date, 328 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
On Thursday, Green River District Health Department officials reported 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — three in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, eight in Ohio County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 551.
Currently, 20 people in the district are hospitalized. Of the 551 confirmed cases, 12% have required hospitalization.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county’s total at 472.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
