Gov. Andy Beshear called for action Thursday to deal with racial inequality in Kentucky’s health care, education, workforce development and justice systems.
On Monday, Beshear plans to share steps state leaders are discussing, such as creating action groups to find solutions and push for change.
“Not only are we listening, we want to get moving and take action,” he told listeners.
Beshear delayed Thursday’s coronavirus briefing about 15 minutes. The governor waited until George Floyd’s funeral had ended.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis, Minnesota, died late last month after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck nearly nine minutes. Floyd was handcuffed at the time and told officers he couldn’t breathe.
Residents across the nation and state have demonstrated since Floyd’s death and the March 13 death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman from Louisville who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who used a “no-knock warrant” to enter her home.
President Donald Trump has pressured the nation’s governors to “dominate the streets” to quell unrest. During a recent nationally televised speech, Trump suggested he might use military force to stop looting and arson associated with some protests.
Beshear said the nation’s military is not needed in Kentucky.
“We have peaceful protests in the city of Louisville and around Kentucky,” the governor said.
He called into service the Kentucky National Guard earlier this week during Louisville protests. In contrast to U.S. military, however, the National Guard is made up of state residents who care about Kentucky and answer to its officials, Beshear said.
During the press conference, a member of the media asked Beshear to share his thoughts about the statue of Jefferson Davis, a native Kentuckian who served as president of the Confederate states during the Civil War, that stands in the Capitol rotunda. The governor said the statue should be removed because it is hurtful to some residents.
In other business, Beshear announced the state reached an agreement Wednesday with NASCAR to allow races at Kentucky Speedway — without fans in the stands — July 9-12. He said more details will be released Monday.
Also, he expanded Monday’s openings to include historical horse racing facilities.
At one point, Beshear talked about the importance of testing residents for COVID-19.
“One thing I am concerned about is testing fatigue,” he said.
The number of people registering for tests at the Kroger drive-thru sites has slowed, Beshear said.
The governor reported 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 10,705.
And he reported eight more deaths. To date, the virus has killed 450 Kentuckians.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — five in Daviess County, one in Henderson, three in Ohio County and one in Union County. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 709.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the virus, leaving that county’s total at 498.
Renee Beasley Jones
