BESHEAR VISITS

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks before the ribbon-cutting Thursday for the Addiction Recovery Care’s (ARC) Yellow Banks Recovery Center at 3136 W. Second St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Gov. Andy Beshear made two stops in Owensboro on Thursday, attending a ribbon-cutting for a new rehabilitation facility and recognizing improvements to existing infrastructure.

Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) — a Louisa-based organization that provides residential and outpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment — recently held the soft opening of its Yellow Banks Recovery Center, its first residential treatment program in western Kentucky, in July when ARC transitioned female clients close to completing treatment to the new center from its other treatment centers.

