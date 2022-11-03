Gov. Andy Beshear made stops in Daviess and McLean counties Wednesday to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare in Kentucky and to present awards for infrastructure projects.
Beshear joined local leaders and officials at McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun to award $317,464 for road repairs and assisting with park renovations.
McLean County Fiscal Court received $139,564 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for the resurfacing of Revlett Stroud Road, which connects about 20 local people and businesses and will help with resurfacing 2.35 miles beginning at the intersection with Kentucky Highway 2226 and extending east and ending at the intersection of Kentucky Highway 81.
Additionally, the county received $177,900 from the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund and administered by the state’s Department for Local Government to install new restrooms, sewer lines and a lift station for Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
The funds will also cover new playground equipment to be installed that will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, which Beshear said means “every single citizen can enjoy this park.”
“As you all know, this park is vital to your tourism and your recreational industry throughout the year,” he said. “...You all should be really proud of this park, and we’re just proud to invest in it.”
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said receiving the funds and recognition would have not been possible without the assistance of the Green River Area Development District (GRADD).
“We’re a smaller county, and I think our cities would agree with that; and the work that we do and the awards that we get are a testament to the teamwork and friendships we have with GRADD,” he said. “We couldn’t do what we do today without them.”
Dame was happy to be in a room “full of friends” and highlighted how far the county has progressed while looking to still move forward.
“I think we’ve come a long way in the last three years,” he said. “I think we’ve got … a farther way to go.”
Beshear commended the hard work of city, local and regional officials while stating the commonwealth was looking to see brighter days ahead.
“We are, I believe, coming out of what has been a deep, dark, historic moment,” he said, “and I will admit that it seems like the challenges of that moment have continued to pile up. …It looks like we are through, at least, the mass majority of it ….
“...I’m here to tell you I have faith. I have faith that we’re gonna make it through the difficulty of today and emerge into a tomorrow that is as bright and optimistic for our state as at any time in my lifetime.”
Beshear also took some time to make an appearance at the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare in Owensboro, a one-stop health center that is “dedicated to improving the health and quality of life” through Medicaid that will be tailored to the services needed in Owensboro, including in-person assessments, health risk screenings and educational coaching on healthy eating and living and more.
“What you have here in Owensboro, thanks to Passport by Molina, is a one-stop shop where people can look somebody in the eye and get help,” Beshear said. “They can talk about their needs or their family’s needs, they can talk about what they’re going to need coming up, and they can be told about all the different services (and) all the different ways that we can wrap our arms around people, ultimately get them healthy, back to work and leading that better life.”
“It is your right to take advantage of these healthcare benefits that you have through the Medicaid program,” said Ryan Sadler, CEO and plan president of Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare. “Our team here can help with that education and that delivery, because, for all of us, it is important that we are providing the highest quality healthcare to our people at the right time and at the right place because a healthy Kentucky is a healthy economy; and that’s good for all of us.”
