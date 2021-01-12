Gov. Andy Beshear wasted no time during his Monday press conference condemning the armed protesters who gathered on Saturday outside the state capitol in Frankfort.
Beshear rebuked what he called “self-proclaimed militia groups” for holding the rally in Frankfort three days after the violent and deadly Washington, D.C. riot.
“These are not the actions of people who believe in this country and the rule of law; it’s people who believe they can take the law into their own hands and bully and intimidate other individuals,” Beshear said. “We here in Kentucky will not be bullied.”
During his address, Beshear said that Lexington police are now investigating graffiti on the mailbox of Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. The mailbox was spray-painted Sunday with “COVID is PCR fraud.” PCR is the standard test for COVID-19.
“It wasn’t about what was spray-painted on the mailbox; this is about those individuals — those bullies — trying to create terror by saying, ‘we know where you live; we know how to get to you.’ But we will not let that happen.”
The governor also ordered flags lowered to half staff in honor of Washington, D.C. police officers Howard Liebengood, 51, and Brian Sicknick, 42, who died from injuries they suffered in Wednesday’s riot.
“They passed away after defending the U.S. capitol from a terrorist attack,” Beshear said.
Beshear did address the COVID-19 state numbers during the briefing.
According to Beshear, last week was the highest number of cases — 26,799 — reported since the pandemic started. He attributed it to holiday gatherings.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related deaths of a Daviess County resident and a Webster County resident, along with 164 new cases.
The additional confirmed COVID-19 cases are 58 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 51 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 16 in Ohio County, 11 in Union County, and 24 in Webster County.
Last week, the Green River District saw an additional 1,507 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven-county region.
To date, there have been 14,678 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 10,636 (72%).
Forty-eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 680 (5%) have required hospitalization.
So far, there have been 252 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also on Monday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19. The current case total for Muhlenberg County is 2,279.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
