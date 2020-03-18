Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that businesses such as theaters and gyms will have to close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Beshear, who ordered the closures of “public-facing” businesses through an executive order, said it was done to abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent its spread.
The list of affected businesses Beshear announced includes gyms, exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, movie theaters and sporting event facilities.
On the same day of the Beshear announcement, Malco Theaters announced it was temporarily closing all locations.
Beshear said exempt “critical” business include food providers, food processors, agriculture businesses, industrial manufacturers, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, auto repair, home repair, pharmacies, medical facilities, laundromats, post offices, insurance offices, banks, gas stations, pet stores, veterinary clinics, warehousing, storage, public transportation, hotels and commercial lodging.
“It’s another step that we have to take to make sure that everybody’s sacrifice works,” Beshear said.
Beshear also announced all licensed adult day care centers in the state to close Friday. Child care centers will also shut down Friday.
There were 26 positive cases in Kentucky with one new case in Lyon County, Beshear announced Tuesday. Kentucky’s only death remains a 66-year-old man in Bourbon County.
There have been 197,744 coronavirus cases worldwide with 7,954 deaths and 81,691 recoveries as of Tuesday. In the United States, there have been 6,194 coronavirus cases with 102 deaths and 74 recoveries.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.