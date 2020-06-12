While Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t have a lot of updates regarding COVID-19 during his daily press briefing on Thursday, he did make a big announcement regarding the Jefferson Davis statue that sits in the Capitol Rotunda.
Beshear said he expects the statue to come down and relocated elsewhere in the state.
According to the governor, the state historic properties advisory commission is meeting tomorrow to vote on the statue’s removal, and that he anticipated a bipartisan vote in favor.
He said this is “long overdue.”
The statue honoring Davis, the president of the Confederate State of America, has been in place in the Capitol’s rotunda since 1936. It was financed through private and public funds, according to Kentucky Historic Properties archives.
“It is long overdue to remove a statue that some kids, who comes into this Capitol see as a symbol (that) they don’t matter, a symbol of the enslavement of their ancestors,” Beshear said. “In this Capitol, a place of honor, we ought to want to be a welcoming place for every Kentuckian. No one is lesser. We are all Kentuckians.”
Provided that vote goes through, Beshear said, steps will immediately begin to remove the statue. He said the intended new location of the statue will be in a Todd County park. Davis was born in Farview, a small community on the boundary of Christian and Todd counties.
In COVID-19 news, Beshear said today’s new case number should be taken with a grain of salt, as the federal database the state uses to submit test results was having technical difficulties. So Kentuckians should not read too much into the 69 new cases reported, he said.
“You should not read that as we have had a significant decline,” he said.
The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky to date is 11,945.
Beshear also announced nine additional deaths, three of which were from a long-term care facility in Boone County. That brings the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 493.
The Green River District Health Department reported seven additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — one in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, and two in Ohio County. The brings the total number of cases to 738 in the district that encompasses Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.
The total number of confirmed cases in Daviess County is 344, with 304 of those individuals having recovered, according to the GRDHD.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(1) comment
Is the Jeff Davis State Park next to go?
