During his Friday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 797 new COVID-19 cases, marking the commonwealth’s second highest day.
Friday’s number brings Kentucky’s total cases to 25,931 and a positivity rate of 5.28%, putting Kentucky into the danger zone, Beshear said.
“The White House and national experts have determined that reaching over 5% puts us in the danger zone,” he said. “We will want to see what happens in the next couple of days. If we don’t see these numbers come down, we will have a series of recommendations and steps that will need to be taken early next week. We have that 3% mortality rate, and we expect to lose a lot of Kentuckians. When you add up today and the days prior, it will be heartbreaking.”
Beshear also announced seven new deaths and six additional deaths for residents in long-term care facilities, with four new positive cases reported among residents and 18 new staff cases, bringing the totals in long-care health facilities to 2,300 resident cases, 1,267 staff cases and 458 new deaths with three new facilities reporting cases.
The governor also announced continuing increased cases among children five years of age and younger. He encouraged Kentuckians to continue to follow mask guidelines and social distancing protocols.
“Today we have 19 new cases of children under five,” he said, “the youngest being a one-month-old girl from Laurel County. Let’s remember that this is spreading to everyone, and everyone can get infected and everyone can spread it. We are seeing people in their fifties and sixties at a level that is increasing daily. We are going to see more families in the near future that need our help. Let’s make sure that we are more committed than ever to not violate these basic rules that ... help us and realize our actions can impact someone else. This is escalating in Kentucky, and we are seeing more cases than we have ever seen before in the commonwealth, and now is the time for everybody to recognize the severity of the situation we are in.”
In a portion of upbeat news, Beshear announced a $1.16 million initiative in Kentucky to grow the state’s tech sector.
“We are investing this money in Kentucky Commercialization Ventures,” he said. “This investment will grow the state’s tech sector by working with inventors, scientists and students through identifying and advancing innovations to produce intellectual property, as well as keep these innovations and move them toward market-ready products and services. This is a way that we can invest in companies and ideas that are Kentucky-born, Kentucky-bred and Kentucky-grown.”
Beshear also announced a five-week extension of the current $7 million Ernst and Young contract with regard to processing the state’s unemployment claims. The cost for the extension is $4.4 million, he said.
“As of yesterday (Thursday), they have helped with 56,000 claims,” he said. “Thus far they have met all expectations. Many of those will be processed soon. For the others, 95% of the work is done. The funding comes out of our CARES Act funding and not the general fund. If it had only been our staff, it would have taken them three months to accomplish what has been done by Ernst and Young. Our goal is to fully catch up, and that is tough when so may claims are coming in. We know we have made progress, and we can feel it. It will ensure that people are helped in timely manner.”
Locally, the Green River District Health Department reported on Friday 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The cases include four in Daviess County, eight in Henderson County, one in McLean County, six in Ohio County and one in Webster County. The reported deaths were both residents of Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,382. Twenty-two reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,101.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.