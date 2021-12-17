Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 75 people were killed or later died as a result of the tornadoes that ripped though several western Kentucky counties last week.
Of that number, most were killed during the storm. But at least one volunteer helping with debris cleanup in Warren County died of a heart attack, Beshear told reporters Thursday.
Beshear gave remarks in briefing on social media. There are still 16 people missing so far, Beshear said, but added, “we only know someone is missing if they have been reported missing.”
Most of Thursday’s afternoon briefing was focused on the relief efforts. The storm tore through several counties and include the cities and towns of Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green and Bremen.
Beshear was in storm-ravaged areas Wednesday with President Joe Biden.
Beshear said he has also been in contacted by federal Homeland Security and FEMA officials.
The governor said the federal government has granted various forms of aid to the region.
“The President of the United States, who has a lot on his plate, came down to see us — to look us in the eye and tell us, not only was he going to be here for the years to come ... but that he cared about us,” Beshear said. “We appreciate him being here. It showed a level of dedication; it showed a level of care for us.”
Beshear said the federal government granted his request to cover 100% of some of the disaster response for the state and local governments for 30 days. The federal government will cover the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, emergency work and repair of damaged facilities.
“That is going to be a huge amount of money and that is going to free up other dollars for us for the months and years to come,” Beshear said.
“The federal government has done absolutely everything we have asked them to do,” Beshear said.
FEMA has more than 400 people in Kentucky working on the response, Beshear said.
The agency is “already processing claims” and is sending out payments, Beshear said. FEMA has also provided emergency supplies to the state.
About 600 National Guard members are deployed, with the mission shifting toward assisting law enforcement and preventing looting, Beshear said.
Meanwhile, Kentucky State Police have about 100 troopers involved in the response, Beshear said.
The aid to residents takes various forms. FEMA has people on the ground in affected areas, taking claims, while they have also set up claim centers. Beshear said state unemployment officials will also be taking claims from people who are out of work due to damage to businesses.
In Muhlenberg County, unemployment claims are being taken at Bremen Park Community Center, 47 College St. in Bremen.
Fees to replace driver licenses and other state certifications have been waived. State parks with cottages have been made available to shelter people displaced by the storm. The federal disaster declaration also makes people in the affected counties eligible for sale tax refunds on building and repair materials, up to $6,000 per building.
Beshear said $15.9 million has been raised through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Meanwhile, the state’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive has collected 70,000 new toys and items for children affected by the storm.
“It’s incredible the way people have responded to this call,” First Lady Britainy Beshear said of the toy drive. “These children and families deserve it, and it’s so heartwarming.”
Businesses have asked how they could help, Andy Beshear said.
He said the best way is for businesses that were destroyed in the affected regions to rebuild there.
“We hope the jobs will come back,” the governor said.
Beshear said relief efforts will take time.
“We are still hurting, and it continues to be very painful,” Beshear said. “But we are not broken, even when it feels like it.
“We will get each one of these communities rebuilt,” Beshear said.
On The Web
To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, call (800) 621-3363. or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
To donate to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, visit teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov.
The First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive is still seeking $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards, news gifts for older children, new books and new art supplies. To find a drop-off location, visit FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
