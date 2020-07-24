In his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another surge day, with 611 new confirmed cases of the virus and seven more deaths.
“In the midst of a week beginning on Sunday where we have seen our highest number of cases going back to the beginning of our COVID-19 response beginning on Mar. 6, today is no exception to that,” Beshear said.
As he has done since declaring a statewide facial covering order on July 9, Beshear implored the citizens of the Commonwealth to utilize masks and social distancing and hygiene guidelines to flatten the surge and aid in preventing more stringent guidelines and protocols down the road, he said.
“This is one of the biggest days that we have had,” he said. “The question is if we can stop the escalation from here. Can we force a plateau through wearing facial coverings, cancelling our vacations to states with a high rate and following our Healthy At Work initiatives? As we deal with all of this, we know we can defeat the virus. These results should encourage us to stay in the habits we have developed to combat the virus.”
While the total number of hospitalizations and ICU stays is slightly down from Wednesday, the number of Kentucky children age five and under who have contracted the virus reached 21. These counts were from 13 different counties. To date, there have been confirmed cases in 36 child care facilities around the state, with 31 staff and 25 children testing positive.
Long-term care facilities also saw another tough day, with 20 resident and six staff testing positive and one confirmed fatality. To date, 2,296 residents and 1,249 staff have tested positive, with 452 deaths.
State officials are entering into new agreements with federal entities to bring more testing to these facilities and are closely watching the spike in cases for children under five and the mortality rates for those in their 60s continue to rise, Beshear said.
“We are seeing a trend we didn’t see in the beginning of this,” he said. “There are few studies, and we are dealing with an unknown virus and are continuing to learn things about it. We are making the best decisions that we can (with) limited information. Kids can get this virus, and we know that and have a greater duty to wear those facial coverings to protect our kids and other people and we all have a duty to do that.”
Despite the numbers, Beshear believes the state will begin to see a drop in numbers headed into next week as the mask mandate has had time to have an impact, he said.
“I think people wearing a facial covering has stepped up,” he said. “The White House recommends facial coverings, reduced capacity to 25% and closed bars. These will be what we will look at because the national experts are recommending these steps. If we begin to see 800-900 days, we will look at these things. We don’t want to do that. There are a lot of folks that work in our restaurants that would have to close. What I can say if we have an escalation, we can’t ignore the regulations and we would look at others. Our goal is to get the maximum impact on reducing the virus with the smallest economic impact.”
Locally, numbers have almost doubled from Wednesday, with Green River District Health Department reporting 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — 18 in Daviess County, five in Henderson County, four in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County. The two deaths reported were both residents of Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,362. 21 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,083.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.