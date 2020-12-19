Gov. Andy Beshear released his executive order Friday that provides guidance for returning students to in-person classes in January.
Local school districts had been holding off any decisions about setting in-person dates until the anticipated order was issued.
Students with Owensboro Public Schools will finish the first semester of classes virtually, which means the earliest city students could resume in-person learning is in mid-January.
OPS officials made the decision to remain on all-virtual learning though Jan. 13 on Friday.
Beshear’s executive order recommended schools stay with virtual learning until at least Jan. 11.
Meanwhile, Owensboro Catholic Schools officials are going ahead, for now, with plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 5, although Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said that could change with COVID-19 case numbers in the county.
Daviess County Public Schools superintendent Matt Robbins said officials will be reviewing the order over the weekend, with the intention of making an announcement about the district’s schedule early next week.
OPS officially decided, “let’s finish off the first semester virtually,” said Jared Revlett, OPS’ public information officer.
Officials “don’t want to interrupt the educational flow of students as they (go) into finals” by switching from virtual to in-person learning, Revlett said.
Beshear’s executive order requires that schools in Red or Orange counties make accommodations for teachers and staff to work virtually if they are in a risk category for complications of COVID-19. Beshear’s order says districts must accommodate teachers and staff who request an “alternative or virtual work assignment.”
That alternative or virtual work assignment must stay in place until at least seven days after the employee has received the complete dosage of a COVID-19 vaccination, unless there is a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control or Food and Drug Administration that people with the employee’s health conditions not receive the vaccine.
Employees who could take a vaccine but refuse need not be given a virtual or alternative work assignment, the order says.
The order mandates all public schools follow Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines, and that public schools that choose to reopen provide “meaningful virtual options” for students who want to continue in virtual learning.
Revlett said city school officials have questions they need answered about the order before deciding whether to allow in-person learning in the second semester, which begins Jan. 14.
“There are some things we are going to need some clarification on,” Revlett said.
For example, school officials need clarification on the virtual or alternative work plans for employees in at-risk categories.
“That could affect transportation and operations as a whole,” Revlett said.
“We want to take a look at it and make sure we are following the executive order to the letter, so we are (maintaining) the safety of our staff and students at the same time,” Revlett said.
Owensboro Catholic announced previously in-person instruction would resume after Christmas break.
“Right now, we are going to stay the course on what we announced the other day,” Osborne said Friday afternoon.
But COVID-19 case numbers would dictate if schools can reopen to students then, Osborne said.
“We are constantly looking at the overall community situation,” Osborne said. “We have not done haphazardly or without a lot of thought or consideration put into it. “We will look at those numbers closer to the new year” and will make adjustments if needed.
“The school system was able to conduct in-person learning safely by following safety procedures,” Osborne said. “We feel we can replicate that come January.”
Robbins said the executive order mirrors much of what Beshear announced on Monday.
Robbins added that DCPS officials were waiting to see if Beshear’s order would impact the district’s hybrid model.
The district’s hybrid schedule, which was in place before Beshear ordered all schools to go to virtual learning, had students in two groups that alternated days in school.
“I didn’t seen anything that changes the protocols we have been following already,” Robbins said.
Robbins said leadership will discuss the order and make an announcement on the district’s schedule “on Monday or the first of the week” about next year’s schedule.
COVID case numbers in the county are a worry, Robbins said, because the county is “closing in on the highest” number of cases in a week.
Regarding staffing, the district made virtual accommodations for teachers at the beginning of the school year, Robbins said.
But he said Beshear’s mandate that at-risk workers be given virtual accommodations upon request “would be a cause of concern for me, if we have a work force that can’t work under ... the executive order.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
