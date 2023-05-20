Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state and local officials worked to fire up their base of Democratic Party supporters Friday during a campaign stop at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.

Beshear easily won his primary Tuesday night, and Friday’s visit to Owensboro was touted as part of his reelection campaign launch. Beshear will face Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, in the fall.

