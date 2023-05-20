Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state and local officials worked to fire up their base of Democratic Party supporters Friday during a campaign stop at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro.
Beshear easily won his primary Tuesday night, and Friday’s visit to Owensboro was touted as part of his reelection campaign launch. Beshear will face Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, in the fall.
Beshear, Coleman and other current and former state officials set up the election as a contrast between Beshear’s record in office versus what they say is a lack of accomplishment by Cameron.
“Is the choice in this governor’s race pretty clear?” former state Rep. Tommy Thompson asked the large crowd in the museum lobby. “We have someone who has absolutely performed.”
Cameron, Thompson said, has “no record” and “all he has done is instill division, hate and fear and tried to divide Kentucky.”
Beshear touted the state’s record of attracting jobs and economic development during his term in office, such as a $6 billion electric vehicle battery plant Ford Motor Co. is planning near Elizabethtown.
Beshear said: “2021 was the year we did not only just break (records), we shattered every economic record in the book.”
The state added 18,000 new jobs in 2021 and about 16,000 last year, he said. Also last year, “we posted the lowest unemployment in the history of Kentucky.”
The state has gone through several traumatic events since Beshear was elected governor in 2019, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, devastating tornadoes in western Kentucky and unprecedented flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Beshear, who defeated incumbent governor Matt Bevin in 2019, said people who supported his campaign in 2019 did more than just help eject Bevin from office.
“It turns out, it was a race of life versus death,” Beshear said. He told supporters of his 2019 campaign, “I hope you are proud of what you did, because it saved tens of thousands of lives.”
This year’s campaign “is about building something bigger, more promising,” said Beshear, who noted that he is still working to draw additional economic development to the state.
“I’m out there talking us up — about how great our workforce is,” Beshear said. He accused Republicans of “talking us down.”
Beshear said, if reelected, “we are gong to build the Kentucky we have always dreamed of.”
Coleman told the audience that, in 2019, “we got rid of the worst Republican governor in the country and got the best Democratic governor. You know we elected a governor that treats every Kentucky family like his own.”
After the presentation, when asked about Cameron’s criticisms of his decisions as governor, Beshear said, “I’m out there talking about the future. All you hear from my opponent is name-calling.”
Later, when asked to respond to GOP lawmakers who say Beshear is taking credit for their accomplishments, Beshear said passing bills in Frankfort is not enough to create economic development.
“There is so much day-to-day work the attorney general doesn’t understand,” Beshear said.
