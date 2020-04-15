As promised, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an account Tuesday of the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment for medical professionals, emergency personnel and first responders.
During his daily press conferences, Beshear talks about the frustrations involved with trying to buy PPE, which is in short supply nationwide. Right now, states compete with FEMA to buy masks, gloves, gowns and other PPE. FEMA distributes those supplies to coronavirus hotspots.
Kentucky has had some luck with manufacturers retooling their facilities to produce some PPE, such as face shields. However, that’s a slower method of procuring needed items because it takes time to change a manufacturing plant.
To date, the state’s biggest gains in PPE have come through donations from corporations, educational institutions and small businesses.
Beshear listed these items in the state’s stockpile: 4.2 million pairs of gloves; more than 279,000 respirator masks, including N95 and KN95 types; 355,000 surgical masks; 153,000 face shields; 37,000 gowns; and more than 5,000 coveralls.
“Not enough,” Beshear said after reading off the list. “... Hospital systems would tell you that this wouldn’t last long.”
While those numbers sound high, medical professionals in more than 100 Kentucky hospitals and hundreds of long-term care facilities across the state need PPE. Also, first responders, fire crews, police officers and others wear PPE.
“There’s an enormous number of people who need this material to keep themselves and patients safe,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner.
PPE is designed to be used to treat one patient only. After one use, it is supposed to be tossed to keep down the spread of infectious diseases, Stack said.
However, some doctors and nurses across the nation report using a single N95 mask for an entire shift, he said. Some are using them for days because of the shortage.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Beshear announced 177 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 2,210 confirmed cases and 115 deaths.
The state’s first health-care worker has died of the coronavirus, Beshear said. She was a 50-year-old medical technician at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair County.
“We have lost her based on her service to others around her. It’s noble. It’s really special. We ought to not only honor her, but think about everybody else that’s in her situation that is going into facilities right now to care about people,” Beshear said.
Thirty-three long-term care facilities across the state now have confirmed coronavirus cases, the governor reported. Statewide, those testing positive were 217 residents and 127 staff.
To date, 33 nursing home residents and one staff member have died.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning. By county, the cases were reported in: Daviess, eight; Henderson, one; Ohio, three; and Union, one.
That brings the seven-county district’s total of confirmed cases to 143.
In Muhlenberg County, health department officials reported three new cases, bringing that county’s total to 51.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
